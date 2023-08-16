Segway Powersports invites industry to watch product reveal  

Segway Powersports invites the industry to join them online as they reveal an exciting new model to their line of off-road vehicles August 24. The live-streamed Keynote address will include a technical presentation highlighting the many innovative performance, safety, and comfort features of its latest model introduction for the U.S. market.

Gabriel Cruz, Marketing Director of Segway Powersports shares, “We really wanted to make this a memorable new model introduction that anyone can tune into via our live stream. We invite fans of the Segway brand and media members alike to join us on August 24 as we launch our latest Segway model. We’re confident it’s going to generate some industry buzz.”

The Segway brand ventured into new territory in 2019 by introducing its inaugural line-up of off-road vehicles. “We are embracing the opportunity to disrupt the conventional and infuse technological mobility solutions into the Powersports market,” says Jason Walling, VP of Sales & Marketing of Segway Powersports. “Our aim is to exceed customer expectations and push the limits beyond the status quo.”

With the unveiling of its latest model underway, the brand extends its reach even further within the U.S. market, broadening its portfolio and enriching its product offerings. “Since entering the Powersports Industry, Segway has made a demanding presence, and we are excited to once again elevate the brand to a new level and redefine industry standards,” says Shane Wilson, VP of Corporate Strategy of Segway Powersports

Head to the Segway Powersports social media channels during the lead-up to the live stream for details about the event. For general information about Segway Powersports products, visit the U.S. Segway website and follow Segway on its social media channels at @segwaypowersportsus.