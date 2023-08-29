Polaris announces return of Camp RZR to kick off dune season

Camp RZR, Polaris’ ultimate off-road celebration, will return to the Glamis Imperial Sand Dunes Oct. 27-28, featuring a wide range of attractions and activities to help off-roaders kick off dune season. Marked as a premier event that creates an oasis of fun in the dunes for the off-road community, Camp RZR will once again deliver an unforgettable, family-friendly weekend, featuring free admission, RZR demos, on-site vehicle service, food trucks, shopping at vendor row and a kid’s zone. This year’s celebration will be capped off by a live performance from alternative rockers Everclear.

“When we created Camp RZR, we saw an invaluable opportunity to serve and celebrate our off-road community during a time when thousands of off-road riders make their way to Glamis every year,” says Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. “We’re incredibly grateful for this annual opportunity to interact and ride with our RZR owners and foster the powerful camaraderie that exists in the off-road community.”

Camp RZR will deliver a family-friendly weekend, featuring free admission, RZR demos, on-site vehicle service, food trucks, shopping at vendor row and a kid’s zone. Photos courtesy of Polaris

Driven by feedback from attendees, Camp RZR is taking things to the next level for 2023 with increased RZR demos, additional on-site vehicle service options for RZR owners, plus a variety of surprise attractions and activities throughout the weekend. With more vehicles and more available times, attending riders can demo the RZR Pro R, RZR Turbo R and RZR XP throughout the weekend. Camp RZR’s largest on-site service garage to-date will help keep RZR owners out in the dunes. Following vehicle inspection, Polaris’ on-site vehicle services may provide owners select parts and labor complimentary.

Guests will have the chance to meet top Polaris RZR racers and ambassadors, including Tanner Foust, RJ Anderson, Casey Currie, plus HEAVY D & THE BOYZ, while Camp RZR’s Vendor Village will once again provide riders access to their favorite off-road brands, gear and aftermarket parts. A Ferris wheel offers both kids and adults the ultimate view of the expansive Glamis dunes. And finally, Camp RZR delivers no shortage of family-fun with a dedicated Kid Zone, highlighted by a miniature riding course.

For a streamlined entrance into the event, guests are encouraged to register on the Camp RZR website, which will open mid-September.