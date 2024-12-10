Segway has assembled a dedicated electric bike division in the U.S. to support the launch of its first two e-bikes and future cycling products. First previewed at CES 2024, the Xyber and Xafari will be available in Q1 2025.

Nick Howe was tasked with building out the division. He has more than 25 years of experience in the bike industry. (Photos: Segway-Ninebot)

The company says it is also implementing a new sales model for its e-bikes, supporting independent dealers rather than selling direct-to-consumer or through major retail chains and websites as it does with its other product offerings.

“We’re committed to entering the e-bike market in a big way and doing it right,” says Nick Howe, head of Segway’s e-bike division. “This means doing something new and different with our products and sales model. We see an opportunity to redefine the e-bike and micromobility product categories and return to a true dealer-centric sales model in the process.”

Howe, who joined Segway in the summer of 2024, was tasked with building out the division, he has more than 25 years of experience in the bike industry, including as the executive director of Orbea and global brand director of Trek, and has owned and operated several bike shops in Colorado.

“Segway recognized that the bike industry is a different animal,” he adds. “And senior leadership knew that we were going to need a talented team with experience in that world to be as successful with e-bikes as we are with our other product lines.”

Howe tapped Heather Henderson as senior brand manager and Sophie Eaton as sales operations director. Henderson’s resume includes senior product manager and marketing roles at Trek, Cannondale and Cervélo Cycles and she has also owned and operated her own bike shop. Eaton has senior sales experience with HLC, Cinelli Bicycles, Giant Bicycle and Clif Bar.

Dealer Model

For its new e-bike division, Segway aims to grow a national dealer network in the U.S. The brand will be focusing on independent bicycle dealers (IBDs), electric bicycle dealers (EBDs) and what it is calling “other bicycle dealers” or OBDs—shops that may not be bike-specific, but are a good fit for its e-bikes such as motorcycle, powersports and outdoor retailers.

In addition to purchasing directly through dealers, customers can buy e-bikes on Segway’s website and have them shipped to a local dealer. According to the company, receiving dealers will still earn margin on these “online to offline” (O2O) purchases.

Dealer App & Support

Howe promises competitive retail pricing, industry-leading margins and exceptional retailer access to parts, service and support to help achieve the latter. That access includes Segway’s new Xchange app which will be available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. The Xchange app is a user-friendly, all-in-one mobile version of the Segway dealer portal designed to help retailers easily manage inventory, orders, warranties, test rides, service and more. Managers and employees can access their store functions through admin and employee logins from individual mobile devices seamlessly from any location.

Sales Team

Segway has already begun signing up core dealers in key regions across the U.S. to establish a national network by early 2025, with further growth to follow. Howe and Eaton have assembled a national sales team with extensive bike-industry experience to accomplish that goal.

Christopher Rubin serves as U.S. inside sales manager. U.S. regional sales managers include Gavin Hayes, Chandler Head, Paul Middleton, David Bell and CJ Bradbury. Interested dealers can contact salesteam.ebike@segway.com.

Also joining Segway’s U.S. e-bike team are Erica Boyd as dealer support manager, Sarah Courtney as senior product manager, Suzy Sommer as digital marketing manager and Nate Werner as retail marketing manager.

The e-Bikes

Segway’s first two e-bikes will feature what the brand calls the “Segway Intelligent Ride System,” which promises industry-leading technology that the company says has more in common with modern cars than other e-bikes.

Segway’s first two e-bikes: Xafari, left and Xyber, right.

“In many ways, we’re a technology company first,” says Howe. “Product conversations start with discussions of ‘tech stacks’ and expand from there. We are using our technology to create a more seamless user experience, much like what has been done with automobiles.”

In addition to advanced smart tech and features, the company says to expect category-leading safety and performance; its Xyber will be capable of more than 100 miles of range on a single charge in its dual-battery configuration and the Xafari will be able to go 88 miles before needing to be plugged in.

Howe adds, “These are two incredible yet very different bikes, and this is only the beginning. We can’t wait to show you what else we have in store for 2025 and beyond.”

Full specs, details and pricing for the Xyber and Xafari will be announced during CES 2025. Delivery is expected in Q1 at select dealers.