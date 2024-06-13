Segway Powersports adds industry veterans to growing roster

Segway Powersports has hired Todd Martin, a newly appointed regional business manager, and Loren Templeton, who joins the company as its newest business development manager. The two bring 36 years of industry experience to the Segway Powersports management team.

Todd Martin (left) is Segway’s newly appointed regional business manager, and Loren Templeton joins the company as its newest business development manager. Photo courtesy of Segway

Martin’s entered the powersports industry in 2007, at the multi-line dealership Evansville Superbike. He started as a parts manager before moving on to sales roles with Automatic Distributors and BRP. In his new role, Martin is responsible for business development in the Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia region, where he is tasked with increasing exposure for current dealer partners, while further expanding Segway’s network of powersports dealerships in the U.S.

“I’m excited to bring my market knowledge to the territory in my new role with Segway Powersports,” Martin says. “My familiarity with the territory and the relationships I’ve nurtured with dealers will go a long way towards achieving our business objectives. I’m honored to join Segway Powersports and motivated to help build the dealer network as the brand continues to gain recognition as a leader in the powersports industry. I’m eager to show dealers everything Segway has to offer.”

Templeton joins Segway Powersports with 21 years of powersports industry experience at the dealership level. He spent sixteen years as general manager for Freedom Powersports before moving to RideNow Powersports as sales manager. Templeton is excited to bring his insight, wisdom, and relationships to his role as a business development manager, where he’s been tasked with solidifying relationships with Segway Powersports dealers and regional business managers.

“I’m thrilled to work with such a talented team and represent such an exceptional product,” Templeton says. “I’m eager to see growth over the years to come, to provide service to my teammates and business partners, and to help accomplish our sales goals in such an inviting and positive environment. I’m thrilled to be a part of the team.”

“Welcoming experts like Todd Martin and Loren Templeton to the Segway Powersports team is another testament to how committed we are with our dealer support initiatives,” says Jason Walling, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Segway Powersports. “Both Todd and Loren have a passion for powersports and years of dealership experience.