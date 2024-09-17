Segway Powersports has teamed up with DRT Motorsports to create a head-turning Segway Villain build featuring new and never-before-seen DRT Accessories that will be displayed at this year’s Sand Sports Super Show in Costa Mesa, California.

The 2024 Segway Villain built by the team at DRT will feature all new products announced earlier this year, including the Front Winch Bumper, Tire Carrier/Adventure Rack, and Aluminum Front Grille. It will also feature parts from many other proud partners in the industry, some of which have possibly never been seen before.

Segway Powersports has prioritized teaming up with aftermarket parts manufacturers like DRT Motorsports, ensuring that premium accessories are available for its dynamic range of UTVs and side-by-sides.

“Collaborating with partners like DRT Motorsports on projects like this not only delivers a standout machine for events like the Sand Sports Super Show but also provides a testing ground for developing new products and accessories,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports. “We’ve been partnering with aftermarket companies across the industry to ensure Segway owners have a wide range of customization options, and DRT Motorsports has been instrumental in making that a reality.”

Landon McMath, president at DRT Motorsports says, “We are looking forward to debuting the DRT X Segway Villain SX10 build and multiple new Segway products at the 2024 Sand Sports Super Show. Our mission was to build the ultimate Segway Villain for the biggest SXS event of the year. We were able to combine DRT accessories, custom in-house fabrication, and many great industry partner’s products to build a truly unique SXS on a great vehicle platform. We couldn’t be happier with how this project came together and are thankful for Segway’s support.”

The DRT Motorsports Segway Villain build will be on display to the public for the first time in the DRT Booth (7006-MM & 7018-MM) at the 2024 Sand Sports Super Show in Costa Mesa, California from Sept. 20 –22. Segway Powersports will also be onsite with their full lineup on display in booth 9021-LI.