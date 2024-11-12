Segway introduces UT6 utility side-by-side with new 600cc engine

Segway Powersports has revealed the UT6, an all-new utility side-by-side powered by a 600cc gasoline engine. The models are expected to be delivered to dealers on November 15.

The UT6 platform was built from the ground up to deliver class-leading performance, safety, comfort, and technology features. Housing a 600cc single-cylinder DOHC 4-Stroke engine, this powerplant boasts 44 horsepower. The side-by-side has four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, a 1,000-pound bed capacity, 2,500-pound towing capacity, and it comes in three trim packages: the S, M, and P models.

“The UT6 signifies the next evolution in utility offroad vehicles by bringing unconventional technology solutions to the powersports market,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports. “Our goal is to exceed customer expectations by pushing the boundaries of performance, comfort and safety while offering uncompromised versatility and reliability.”

Features and benefits

Performance – Fuel-Injected 600cc single-cylinder DOHC 4-Stroke engine puts out 44 horsepower.

Suspension – Up to 12.5 inches of available ground clearance with dual A-Arm front suspension featuring 9 inches of travel and dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 10.5 inches of travel.

Adjustable Electric Power Steering (EPS)— Can be switched on the fly to one of three settings: standard, comfort or sport.

Work and play – Offers a 4,500-pound winch (on M and P models), 2,500-pound towing capacity, 1,328 payload capacity and 1,000-pound cargo bed capacity.

Interior – There is room for three and plenty of storage space, along with adjustable premium sewn seats with bolster bottom and contoured backs with Segway branding, a premium steering wheel, interior accents and three-point safety restraints.

Segway has unveiled the UT6 side-by-side, expected to be delivered to dealers on November 15. Click on the images to enlarge. Photos courtesy of Segway

UT6 P MSRP: $12,499.00 | Colors: Light Gray/Black, Tan/Black, Black/Black 44 Horsepower Fuel-Injected 600cc Single-Cylinder DOHC 4-stroke Engine

4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 9 inches of Wheel Travel

Dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 10.5 inches of Wheel Travel

6 Ply Rated 27×9-14 Front and 27×10-14 Rear Tires

14-inch Aluminum Wheels

10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App

TFT LCD Digital Dash with In-Dash USB Charge Ports

Reverse Camera

Mesh Doors

4,500-pound Winch

2,500-pound Towing Capacity

1,328-pound Payload Capacity

1,000-pound Cargo Bed Capacity

11.3 Gallon Fuel Capacity

Three-person Capacity

1-Year Consumer Warranty, 90-Day Commercial Warranty

UT6 M MSRP: $11,499.00 | Colors: Light Gray/Black, Tan/Black, Black/Black 44 Horsepower Fuel-Injected 600cc Single-Cylinder DOHC 4-stroke Engine

4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 9 inches of Wheel Travel

Dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 10.5 inches of Wheel Travel

6 Ply Rated 27×9-14 Front and 27×10-14 Rear Tires

14-inch Aluminum Wheels

Segway Smart Moving App

TFT LCD Digital Dash with In-Dash USB Charge Ports

Mesh Doors

4,500-pound Winch

2,500-pound Towing Capacity

1,328-pound Payload Capacity

1,000-pound Cargo Bed Capacity

11.3 Gallon Fuel Capacity

Three-person Capacity

1-Year Consumer Warranty, 90-Day Commercial Warranty