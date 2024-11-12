Segway introduces UT6 utility side-by-side with new 600cc engine
Segway Powersports has revealed the UT6, an all-new utility side-by-side powered by a 600cc gasoline engine. The models are expected to be delivered to dealers on November 15.
The UT6 platform was built from the ground up to deliver class-leading performance, safety, comfort, and technology features. Housing a 600cc single-cylinder DOHC 4-Stroke engine, this powerplant boasts 44 horsepower. The side-by-side has four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, a 1,000-pound bed capacity, 2,500-pound towing capacity, and it comes in three trim packages: the S, M, and P models.
“The UT6 signifies the next evolution in utility offroad vehicles by bringing unconventional technology solutions to the powersports market,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports. “Our goal is to exceed customer expectations by pushing the boundaries of performance, comfort and safety while offering uncompromised versatility and reliability.”
Features and benefits
- Performance – Fuel-Injected 600cc single-cylinder DOHC 4-Stroke engine puts out 44 horsepower.
- Suspension – Up to 12.5 inches of available ground clearance with dual A-Arm front suspension featuring 9 inches of travel and dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 10.5 inches of travel.
- Adjustable Electric Power Steering (EPS)— Can be switched on the fly to one of three settings: standard, comfort or sport.
- Work and play – Offers a 4,500-pound winch (on M and P models), 2,500-pound towing capacity, 1,328 payload capacity and 1,000-pound cargo bed capacity.
- Interior – There is room for three and plenty of storage space, along with adjustable premium sewn seats with bolster bottom and contoured backs with Segway branding, a premium steering wheel, interior accents and three-point safety restraints.
UT6 P
MSRP: $12,499.00 | Colors: Light Gray/Black, Tan/Black, Black/Black
- 44 Horsepower Fuel-Injected 600cc Single-Cylinder DOHC 4-stroke Engine
- 4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes
- Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 9 inches of Wheel Travel
- Dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 10.5 inches of Wheel Travel
- 6 Ply Rated 27×9-14 Front and 27×10-14 Rear Tires
- 14-inch Aluminum Wheels
- 10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App
- TFT LCD Digital Dash with In-Dash USB Charge Ports
- Reverse Camera
- Mesh Doors
- 4,500-pound Winch
- 2,500-pound Towing Capacity
- 1,328-pound Payload Capacity
- 1,000-pound Cargo Bed Capacity
- 11.3 Gallon Fuel Capacity
- Three-person Capacity
- 1-Year Consumer Warranty, 90-Day Commercial Warranty
UT6 M
MSRP: $11,499.00 | Colors: Light Gray/Black, Tan/Black, Black/Black
- 44 Horsepower Fuel-Injected 600cc Single-Cylinder DOHC 4-stroke Engine
- 4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes
- Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 9 inches of Wheel Travel
- Dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 10.5 inches of Wheel Travel
- 6 Ply Rated 27×9-14 Front and 27×10-14 Rear Tires
- 14-inch Aluminum Wheels
- Segway Smart Moving App
- TFT LCD Digital Dash with In-Dash USB Charge Ports
- Mesh Doors
- 4,500-pound Winch
- 2,500-pound Towing Capacity
- 1,328-pound Payload Capacity
- 1,000-pound Cargo Bed Capacity
- 11.3 Gallon Fuel Capacity
- Three-person Capacity
- 1-Year Consumer Warranty, 90-Day Commercial Warranty
UT6 S
MSRP: $10,499.00 | Colors: Dark Green/Black, Black/Black
- 44 Horsepower Fuel-Injected 600cc Single-Cylinder DOHC 4-stroke Engine
- 4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes
- Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 9 inches of Wheel Travel
- Dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 10.5 inches of Wheel Travel
- 6 Ply Rated 27×9-14 Front and 27×10-14 Rear Tires
- 14-inch Steel Wheels
- Segway Smart Moving App
- Segmented Digital Dash
- Mesh Doors
- 2,500-pound Towing Capacity
- 1,328-pound Payload Capacity
- 1,000-pound Cargo Bed Capacity
- 11.3 Gallon Fuel Capacity
- Three-person Capacity