Segway Super Villain clinches P1 at the BITD Silver State 300

On April 29, Segway Powersports and Evolution Powersports announced they would collaborate to take on the Best in the Desert Silver State 300 and debut the Segway Super Villain SX20T. This is just a few years after Segway entered the powersports market in 2019.

The Segway Super Villain secured a P1 finish in Super 10 and 13th overall among UTVs and trucks. (Photo: Segway Powersports)

This collaboration fused Segway Powersports’ innovative vehicle design with Evolution Powersports’ race-proven tuning and performance expertise.

On May 16, the all-new Segway Super Villain side-by-side lined up for its first desert race — as part of one of the most renowned racing series in the U.S. This event marked a significant moment for Segway, showcasing its performance, durability, and innovation of the Super Villain, and solidifying Segway’s place in the powersports industry.

After 300 grueling desert miles, the Super Villain — driven by Jacob Zuccone and co-driver Samantha Rode — secured a P1 finish in Super 10 and 13th overall among UTVs and trucks.

“The first 150 miles were all about getting a feel for the car — understanding how it handled, how it responded, and how Sam and I functioned together inside the cockpit, Zuccone says. “The open terrain gave us a chance to let the Super Villain stretch its legs. While we held back from reaching our usual race pace to ensure a clean finish, we still hit a top speed of 101.8 mph.”

With the Silver State 300 behind them, Zuccone and Rode are set to take on the legendary 550-mile Vegas to Reno race on Aug. 15. Watch all the race day action live at www.segwaypowersports.us/live.