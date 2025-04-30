Segway to debut Super Villian SxS at Silver State 300

Segway Powersports, Segway Factory Racing, and Evolution Powersports (EVP) have united to take on the legendary Silver State 300, according to a press release on April 29. At the center of this alliance is the debut of the Segway Super Villain SX20T side-by-side.

This collaboration fuses Segway Powersports’ innovative design with Evolution Powersports’ tuning and performance expertise. (Segway Powersports/Youtube screenshot)

This collaboration fuses Segway Powersports’ innovative design with Evolution Powersports’ tuning and performance expertise. As part of the Best in the Desert (BITD) series, the Silver State 300 presents a formidable test across 330 miles of unforgiving Nevada desert terrain. With six pit stops and extreme conditions, it offers the ideal stage for the SX20T’s first competitive outing.

EVP holds multiple speed records, podium finishes, and has a reputation for high-impact performance in the SxS racing world. Their previous work with Segway—developing aftermarket solutions for the Villain SX10—laid the groundwork for this new collaboration. They are ready for the next stage with a factory-backed racing program to be tested under the most extreme conditions.

Segway’s production Super Villain models feature a 2000cc turbo-charged hybrid powertrain and a 6-speed automatic transmission, plus a full infotainment system. The race version will include all of the safety updates and be pared down to the necessities for speed. (Photo: Segway Powersports)

“Partnering with Evolution Powersports is a major step forward,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports Inc. “The Super Villain SX20T represents a new era of performance and innovation in powersports. With EVP’s elite expertise, we’re confident we’ll be able to demonstrate what this machine is truly capable of.”

“We’re excited to partner with Segway Powersports for the debut of the Super Villain SX20T,” says Todd Zuccone, co-founder of Evolution Powersports. “From the moment we began testing, we were impressed by the platform’s potential. With our performance tuning and race experience, we’re confident we can deliver a strong showing at the Silver State 300.”

As race day draws near, all eyes are on the Segway Super Villain SX20T. This collaboration could offer a peek at the future of off-road, according to the press release.