Segway partners with Evolution Powersports for Villain aftermarket accessories

Segway Powersports has partnered with Evolution Powersports (EVP) to develop a line of performance aftermarket accessories for the Villain SX10 SSV platform. EVP will introduce and debut a fully custom Segway Villain at the Sand Sport Super Show (Booth # 9100-LI).

EVP has developed a range of aftermarket enhancements for the Villain platform, which include a bolt-on, intercooled turbo system designed to boost the stock horsepower output by approximately 40%. Subsequently, EVP introduced a dealership ECU reflashing system, enabling Segway dealers to enhance customer performance through ECU reprogramming. To further augment performance and create a more aggressive sound, EVP will introduce a high-performance bolt-on exhaust system. Complementing these upgrades, various clutch components will be introduced to maximize the performance of the OEM CVT.

“The philosophy we have at Evolution Powersports is to design and create the highest quality aftermarket products built to meet or exceed OE standards,” explains Evolution Powersports Co-Founder Todd Zuccone. “We want to provide the Villain with added power and a unique sound while improving the overall performance to compete with the other vehicles in its class.”

Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports, comments: “With their track record of producing high-quality products that work in real-world conditions, we are excited to share how Evolution has enhanced the performance, ride experience, and overall enjoyment of the Villain platform.”

