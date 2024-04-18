SBS Friction becomes IATF-certified

SBS Friction A/S, a Tier-1 and Tier-2 supplier of high-performance brake pads for OEMs and aftermarket, recently announced it has achieved IATF 16949:2016 certification.

According to the company, SBS Friction’s IATF certificates were a requirement from some OEMs and will also benefit the rest of the aftermarket group. (Image credit: SBS Friction)

The certification builds on the company’s already existing ISO 90001 certification and will complement the ECE R90 certification. The company says the IATF certification has been implemented to improve workflow processes, confirm the brake manufacturer’s continued commitment to producing best-of-industry quality brake products for OEM and aftermarket, and enable the expansion of its business activities therein and production efficiency.

“With our ECE R90 and ISO 90001 certifications, we already work daily to ensure high quality and reliability for motorcycle riders and customers all over the world,” says Gitte Hviid Larsen, quality manager at SBS. “The IATF certification is required by many industrial OEM vehicle manufacturers, and we are now in a better position to service these from the SBS production facility in Denmark, together with the rest of the Brembo group.”

The achievement results from SBS’s continued pursuit of excellence. The company says stringent quality control and continuous improvement initiatives across all facets of its operations have required full collaboration throughout the organization.

“The entire SBS organization has focused fully on the previous work required to achieve the certification, adds Gitte. “And a big thank you must go to all employees who have reviewed, modeled, and defined procedures that have secured the certification.”