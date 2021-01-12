Brembo completes acquisition of SBS Friction

Brembo has announced it has completed its acquisition of SBS Friction, a Danish company that develops and manufactures innovative and eco-friendly organic material brake pads for motorbikes.

The transaction cost a total of of 224 million Danish Kroner, equal to approximately € 30.1 million, which will be paid using available cash by the company.

The acquisition, which is in line with Brembo’s new mission to become a respected solution provider, allows the integration of such a strategic component as brake pads in Brembo’s current product range, with particular attention to the environment, and further strengthening Brembo’s leadership in the motorbike sector.