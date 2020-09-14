Parts Unlimited cancels February 2021 Louisville show

LeMans Corporation has cancelled the Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties Spring 2021 NVP Product Expo that was previously scheduled for Feb. 13-14, 2021 in Louisville.

From the company’s home office in Janesville, Wisconsin:

“Following continued uncertainty regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, we felt this cancellation was in the best interest of our company and industry colleagues alike. Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties continue to navigate these unprecedented times with respect for the health, safety, and well-being of our teams, dealers, vendors, the industry and our communities.

“Please visit: dealer.parts-unlimited.com or dealer.dragspecialties.com for details on this and future announcements.

“We are here to support you and are looking forward to a safe and healthy fall season.”