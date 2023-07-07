Segway Powersports names VP of sales and marketing  

Segway Powersports has announced the appointment of Jason Walling as the new VP of sales and marketing. In his new role, Walling will be tasked with recruiting talented sales and marketing professionals, establishing strategic partnerships, collaborating with dealers and implementing new marketing strategies that will lead to increased brand awareness and consumer demand for Segway's powersports line. He will be based out of the company's U.S. headquarters in McKinney, Texas.

Former VP of Sales and Marketing Shane Wilson will transition to his new role as VP of corporate strategy, where he will continue to drive growth through key business partnerships, expansion of the organization and the development of new products. Additionally, Thomas Kang has assumed the role of key accounts manager, where he will focus his efforts on providing the highest level of customer service and support to Segway dealer partners. Wilson and Kang will work closely with Walling through the restructuring, aiming to optimize day-to-day processes, company culture and dealer support.

With over 20 years of powersports industry experience, Walling began as an independent rep, followed by roles with Fox Racing, Parts Unlimited and Troy Lee Designs. For the past eight years, he has worked in sales and brand leadership roles with three other ATV/UTV manufacturers in the U.S. market. In addition to traditional sales and marketing duties, Walling has gained a wealth of knowledge about quality control processes, R&D and product planning at the factory level.

Walling prefers a management style that fosters a collaborative and supportive team environment with open communication that empowers individuals to take ownership of their roles. He believes that if he takes care of the team, the team will take care of the company and its business partners.

"I'm excited to help expand our reach of the powersports industry by showcasing the performance and technology features of Segway's products," Walling says. "Segway has upped the ante in the ATV and UTV segments with its high-quality, modern designs built for ultimate performance. I look forward to implementing compelling sales and marketing strategies, fostering solid relationships with our dealers and driving consumer demand for Segway's powersports line. What excites me most about Segway is the opportunity to represent a household brand name that's synonymous with cutting-edge technology and premium quality. I'm excited to contribute to the outstanding job that Shane and the rest of the Segway crew have done to get this division off the ground in the U.S. market."

He adds, "It's a blessing to work for such a recognizable brand. It makes it more fun for us to do our jobs. But moreover, being part of a company and an industry that brings people together, enriches our lives, develops personal bonds, and creates unique memories that will last a lifetime is by far the most gratifying element of my career. I look forward to contributing even more to our awesome industry and the people who represent it in my new role at Segway Powersports."