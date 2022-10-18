Segway Powersports, dealership collaborate to assist Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Segway Powersports and Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft, Inc., located in Ft. Myers, have teamed up to assist the Lee County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) following Hurricane Ian. The companies have provided LCSD with UTVs to aid emergency response efforts.

LCSD needed additional relief vehicles to conduct search and rescue operations on the Barrier Islands. After reaching out to Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft, Inc., the department was finally able to secure the vehicles it needed on its time-sensitive mission. LCSD has acquired eight UTVs so far and is set to order additional units.

While Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft, Inc. also fell victim to the hurricane, with some employees being displaced from flooded homes and others still without electricity, none of the staff suffered injuries. The dealership itself sustained only moderate damage, including sign and gutter loss, facia damage and torn roofing that resulted in leaks.

As a result, the company wanted to utilize its position in the powersports segment to deliver needed units at a time when many vehicles had been flooded and were unsafe to drive. With an accelerated timeframe at hand and very little time to spare, Segway Powersports came through quickly to provide the needed units.

“With many manufacturers having difficulty with supply, we are grateful Segway can keep the supply chain full,” said Ralph Graettinger, vice president and general manager of the dealership. “When we needed more units immediately, Warren Johnson of Segway had replacement units within days.”

“In light of Hurricane Ian, whether big or small, there was a need for assistance,” said Shane Wilson, vice president of Segway Powersports. “An opportunity to support our first responders in their continued efforts to secure the affected communities is a top priority. To have a dealer in Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft, Inc. that puts the continued safety of their communities first makes an impactful difference beyond just the powersports industry, and we are honored to work with them as a partner.”