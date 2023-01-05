Segway reveals Villain inventory status

Segway has announced that all available Villain sport side-by-side inventory has been accounted for. After opening pre-orders in October, Villain inventory was sold out by the end of November.

“We are completely blown away by the response,” said Gabriel Cruz, marketing director for Segway Powersports. “Introducing a new product comes with a lot of preparation. As we navigate the post-COVID market, we are faced with some new challenges, but the dealer and consumer acceptance has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Segway 2023 Villain SX10 WX

The Villain, a new product for the North American market in 2023, offers three different models: the 72-inch Villain SX10 WX, the 64-inch Villain SX10 X and the 64- inch Villain SX E. Generating 105 horsepower, the Villain SX10’s 1,000cc engine is extremely competitive among 1,000cc displacement level side-by-sides, with excellent low-speed performance characteristics thanks to its 65 foot-pounds of low-end torque.

The Villain SX10 WX is priced at $19,299, the SX10 X at $18,299 and the SX10 E at $16,899.

“The Villain has been well received in our dealership,” said Tim Crawford, Regional GM of Fox Powersports. “We sell most brands of side by sides in the market and feel the Villain is top of class as far as performance, fit and finish. The Segway brand is recognized for innovation and technology, and it is shown in the Villain.”

“The staff has been extremely excited about the addition of the Villain to the showroom floor,” said Brad Brown, General Manager of RideNow Powersports Georgetown. “Customers have been drawn to their sleek esthetic and technological features. The price point is competitive, and we have already retailed a couple of vehicles since their arrival.”

“Having worked closely with our sales and marketing team, we made a conservative sales volume estimate for 2022 and the Villain model,” said Shane Wilson, vice president of Segway Powersports. “While we felt confident in our ability to reach our target, we’ve been pleasantly surprised in achieving those targets at a much faster pace than originally projected. Dealer acceptance has been strong, and it is clear there is an appetite for the technology, performance and quality Segway is delivering to the powersports industry.”