Octane shares Dealer Portal updates

Octane has unveiled Dealer Portal 2.0, a significantly upgraded version of its dealer financing platform. Effective immediately, Octane’s over 4,000 Powersports and Outdoor Power Equipment dealer partners can deliver faster and easier customer financing experiences using Dealer Portal 2.0. New features include the first-of-its-kind Leads Page, a reimagined Work-the-Deal page and shorter, smarter credit applications through the company’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial.

“We deeply value our dealer partners and continually refine our platform to meet their needs,” says Mike Dushane, chief product officer at Octane. “By listening to dealers and building a product that directly addresses their feedback, Dealer Portal 2.0 debuts industry-first functionalities and delivers the best financing experience for customers.”

The Leads Page simplifies closing a deal by helping dealers search, monitor and filter customer applications more easily and better manage their workflow. For each lead, dealers can view vehicle and buyer information, convert leads into applications, and track an application’s status. Dealers enrolled in SafeCheck can access free, no-impact credit reports directly from the page to better understand their customers’ buying power. Dealers can save time by optimizing prequalified buyers. The tool aggregates new, prequalified leads from Octane’s digital channels including its soft-pull tools Octane Prequal and Prequal Flex, its OEM partners and its Octane Media properties to enable dealers to personalize follow-up with customers.

Octane also reimagined its Work-the-Deal page to be more intuitive, dynamic and efficient. After a customer’s credit application is approved, dealers can filter available loan terms, APRs and monthly payment options for their customers seamlessly while also taking advantage of enhanced reporting functionalities.

“The updated Work-the-Deal experience has been great for both me and my customers,” says Tammy Coleman, finance manager at All Out Cycles in Virginia. “It provides immediate feedback on payments, terms and more, which removes the guesswork and saves me fifteen to twenty minutes per deal. The whole process is clean, nice and easy to use.”

Octane has introduced a shorter, simpler loan application. Customers can apply for financing more quickly through its user-friendly navigation and dynamic logic that automatically hides unnecessary fields. Octane then helps customers and dealers save even more time by delivering the fastest financing decision in the industry.

Octane’s current Powersports and OPE dealer partners can access Dealer Portal 2.0 now and dealers in the U.S. who do not currently offer financing through Roadrunner Financial can enroll.