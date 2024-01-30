Kawasaki offers full spectrum lending through Octane

Octane Lending and Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. have announced an agreement to provide promotional financing for prime customers in the U.S.

Effective February 1, 2024, prime and non-prime consumers can qualify for financing for Kawasaki’s full line of side-by-sides, motorcycles, ATVs and JET SKI watercraft through Octane’s in-house lender Roadrunner Financial, Inc. Kawasaki’s network of over 1,000 independent dealers in the U.S. will also benefit from Octane’s fast and easy digital financing experience as well as competitive terms and flexible rates for its customers.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Kawasaki and become its first full-spectrum credit partner,” says Mark Davidson, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Octane. “By bringing our fast, easy financing experience to even more Kawasaki consumers, we’re delivering on our commitment to connect people with their passions and make buying better.”

“Octane has proven to be a great fit for Kawasaki and our customers,” says Anthony Kestler, senior director of U.S. Sales at Kawasaki. “With full spectrum lending, Kawasaki dealers now have multiple options for financing customers on all Kawasaki powersports products, accessories and apparel. We are confident that with the combined strengths of Kawasaki’s industry leading products and Octane’s consumer retail finance expertise, our dealers will experience retail success.”

Through its in-house lender Roadrunner Financial, Inc., Octane has partnered with Kawasaki to offer financing solutions for credit-worthy customers just outside of the traditional “prime” range since January 2021.