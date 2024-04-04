Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A appoints president

Naoki Kawaguchi

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. welcomes Naoki Kawaguchi to the role of president effective immediately. Kawaguchi has a long history with Kawasaki, most recently serving as the executive vice president of 4-Wheel Business at Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. He oversaw continued sales growth and the successful launches of the Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000 and Kawasaki RIDGE side-by-side vehicles.

Kawaguchi started with Kawasaki 30 years ago as an engineer and has built a diverse background in roles including vice president (factory manager) at Kawasaki Motors Enterprise in Thailand, various roles within Marketing & Sales and Business Planning divisions with Kawasaki Motors in Japan, and President of Kawasaki Motores do Brazil before coming to the U.S. in 2022.

After leading Kawasaki’s U.S. operations through the global pandemic and helping the company achieve record retail sales as president, Eigo Konya will return to Kawasaki Motors in Japan where he will serve as deputy general manager of Sales & Marketing, senior manager of the Sales Planning Division and manager of the Accessories Section.

“This is a very exciting time for Kawasaki,” Kawaguchi says. “My time dedicated to growing our 4-wheel business culminated with the successful launch of the Kawasaki RIDGE and we have big goals to continue to grow our side-by-side business along with building on our successful two-wheel and Jet Ski heritage. Kawasaki is fortunate to have the best dealer network in the industry and the future is looking very bright.”