Kawasaki unveils 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler PWC

Kawasaki has released the 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler personal watercraft, made to take riders to their favorite fishing spots. The smaller size makes solo launches and retrievals a breeze, granting access to shallow, secluded areas that larger vessels can’t reach. The high-performance engine and nimble handling make for enjoyable fishing and thrilling rides.

The Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler includes an array of fishing-centric features. When seated on the watercraft, the rider’s attention is immediately drawn to the 7-inch chartplotter positioned conveniently to the right of the main instrument panel. With clear and easy-to-read displays, locating the perfect fishing spot becomes a simple and fun task.

The 2025 Angler PWC features a 7-inch Garmin Echomap Navigation (Fish Finder Chartplotter) and five fishing rod holders. Photos courtesy of Kawasaki

Ready for action, the Angler comes equipped with specially designed side floats, a flat fishing bench seat for ease of movement while fishing, a rear rack capable of holding a cooler, fishing rods and gear, along with an additional rod holder at the front. The distinctive color and graphics announce that the PWC is tailored for fishing enthusiasts, but it doesn’t stop at fishing. The vessel seamlessly transitions into a versatile general-purpose watercraft, offering a powerful engine, excellent handling and convenient features from the ULTRA platform for family enjoyment after the fishing adventure concludes.

Highlights

1,498cc Inline four-cylinder marine engine

22.5 Degree deep-v hull for rough water handling

Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD)

NEW 7-inch Garmin Echomap Navigation (Fish Finder Chartplotter)

7-inch Garmin Echomap Navigation (Fish Finder Chartplotter)

Axillary side floatation for increased stability when drifting

Fishing rod holders (one in front, four in rear)

ORCA 14.5-gallon cooler

Multi-purpose rear rack

Fishing bench seat

7-inch full-color TFT instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity

Functional storage featuring an easy side-access storage space

Large fuel tank capacity (21.1 gallons)

ULTRA deck

Fishing

The Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler features a Garmin Echomap UHD2 7cv chartplotter. The 7-inch display provides a clear and easily visible interface for seamless navigation and fish finding and is strategically placed near the main TFT screen. The high-quality features of the chartplotter offer a broad spectrum of options, ensuring that riders can effortlessly explore waterways while enhancing their fishing experience.

The Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler features a Garmin Echomap UHD2 7cv chartplotter.

For anglers seeking comfort and versatility, the 160LX-S Angler boasts a two-piece fishing bench seat with a flat design. This unique feature allows up to two riders to turn sideways when fishing, enabling easy movement back and forth across the seat. The flat surface facilitates easy access to the rear, where equipment such as a cooler and tackle gear can be stored, ensuring that all essentials are within reach. Adding to the boat’s stability and convenience are the specially crafted side floats. In addition to providing extra buoyancy, the side floats serve as a comfortable footrest for riders seated sideways while fishing. The floats offer stability during stops and low-speed maneuvers without compromising the excellent handling characteristic of the watercraft.

Equipped with an ORCA brand 14.5-gallon hard cooler and a secure rear rack, the PWC is well-prepared for fishing excursions. The cooler keeps refreshments cool and serves as a versatile accessory for family rides. The rear rack, in addition to holding the cooler securely, features multipurpose storage packs, which include four fishing rod holders and smaller pockets for various fishing gear ensuring organized stowage during rides and easy access when reaching the fishing spot. The packs can be conveniently removed and attached for easy portability.

Completing the fishing-focused design is a front-mounted fishing rod holder. Positioned to be used when the watercraft is stopped, it provides a convenient spot for anglers to leave their rods while attending to other tasks and easily retrieve them when needed. The unmistakable “ANGLER” inscription on the side of the seat and a prominent fish logo on the rear of the craft proudly signify that this model is purposefully crafted for the fishing enthusiast.

Deck

The 160LX-S Angler features the same high-class deck as the supercharged flagship Jet Ski Ultra 310 series models. Its sleek, dynamic styling headed by an aggressive intake-style design at the bow conveys its sporty prowess and makes the Jet Ski models stand out on the water. Parts were carefully crafted with a three-dimensional feel that complement its dynamic styling. The PWC features a Crystal White/Timberline Green color scheme with highlights that seamlessly blend its luxury and sport elements into a high-grade, eye-catching design.

The Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler is powered by a 1498cc DOHC, 16-valve, parallel 4-cylinder, fuel-injected engine.

The easy-access storage covers feature a gullwing design that models that of a supercar when they are open. Stylish mirrors can be found with larger mirror surfaces, offering greater fields of vision and contributing to the luxurious design. The mirror covers on the PWC add a high-class touch.

The front bumper offers great splash protection for rider comfort. The rear bumper is designed to make it harder for water to wash on the deck during tight, banked turns. LED lights built into the bumper contribute to the machine’s fierce expression and portray a unique image that visually sets these Jet Ski models apart from their competitors.

Ergonomics

A five-way adjustable handlebar suits a wide range of riders and riding styles and allows for either stand-up or sit-down riding as desired. The handlebar grips are positioned 10mm lower to match the deck design and maintain their wide stance. The throttle requires less effort. The deck gives plenty of legroom for increased comfort. The two-piece, three-person seat offers roomy accommodation for up to three people and features a front portion that is slim at the knees, which helps facilitate stand-up riding.

Ultra Deck

The ULTRA deck provides a long platform at the stern, offering a broad staging platform for water play and ample room for stowing gear. It features a retractable re-boarding step to assist in climbing on board from in the water. The step retracts inside the bumper to help prevent damage.

Multi-mount bars and multi-mount rails contribute to convenience. Two multi-mount bars are built into the front of the handle (one on each side), while a third is located below the easy-access rear pocket. Two multi-mount rails are built into the ULTRA deck to accommodate accessory slide mounts and to provide convenient tie-down points. Built-in cleats on each side of the deck provide cinch points when mooring at a dock. The design helps redirect water overboard.

Engine

The Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler is powered by a 1498cc DOHC, 16-valve, parallel 4-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. The bore and stroke of the engine are 83mm x 69.2mm, with a compression ratio of 10.6:1. Pairing a large diameter 60mm throttle body with an electronic fuel injection system ensures strong power throughout the rpm range. The intake valve diameter sizes measure 33.4mm, while the exhaust valve diameter sizes measure 28.3mm. A narrow valve angle (intake at 12 degrees, exhaust at 13 degrees) allows for an efficient combustion chamber shape. The electroplated all-aluminum cylinders are lightweight, highly durable and provide excellent heat dissipation. Corrosion-resistant valves improve reliability. Inwardly tapered piston pins were chosen to reduce the reciprocating weight inertia of the piston.

The front cam drive enables efficient engine intake with a narrow valve angle. Due to the drive at the front end of the crank, the short, highly rigid crank exhibits high torsional rigidity. The forged crank is supported by five plain bearings and reduces friction loss with a small bearing journal. The silent cam chain reduces mechanical noise. A digital transistor ignition with a timing sensor is installed at the front end of the crankshaft, and it is equipped with an engine speed limiter and K-TRIC (TPS) sensor. The generator and power output are located at the rear of the crank while the camshaft and oil pump drive are located at the front.

A liquid-cooled exhaust manifold with a double wall structure is used for efficient cooling. Two water boxes contribute to reducing exhaust noise and cooling water is pumped from a jet pump. To prevent foreign objects from entering the system, a filter is installed at the entrance.

The high-speed jet pump of the PWC achieves excellent maximum speed and acceleration. It uses an oval-edged three-blade cast stainless steel impeller for optimal acceleration, high thrust efficiency and low cavitation. Its sturdy stainless-steel blades increase reliability and help prevent cavitation erosion. The jet pump driveline is equipped with a large rubber coupling to absorb impact loads from powerful engines and reduce driveline noise. The robust drive shaft transfers engine power stably and efficiently. A sealed bearing supports the drive shaft. The cast aluminum steering nozzle efficiently transmits the large engine thrust.

The PWC utilizes an Accelerator Position Sensor (APS) that converts throttle lever input to an electronic signal. This signal is then used by the ECU to control the throttle valve via an electric motor. A Throttle Position Sensor (TPS) on the throttle body provides feedback to the ECU.

Deep V-Hull

Loaded with technology from Kawasaki’s championship-winning machines, the race-proven hull handles with precision and control, providing the confidence needed while out on the water. The PWC features a deep V-hull design that enables banked turning performance. This reduces the lateral G-load placed on the rider during turns and allows them to better concentrate on riding.

The V-angle at the bottom of the hull slants upward steeply from the center section to the bow, measuring an optimal 22.5 degrees, which helps to prevent spinouts during turns and to penetrate waves with less impact felt by the rider. This design results in improved comfort and stability and delivers the handling characteristics that Kawasaki is known for.

An electric trim control system allows the angle of the jet pump nozzle to be controlled electrically with seven positions (STD and +/- three positions), making it easier for riders to adjust the attitude of the hull to suit water surface conditions and riding style. When the water is rough, riders can angle the jet pump upwards to raise the bow for increased handling. When the conditions are smooth, the angle of the jet pump can be set downwards to lower the bow for turning performance.

Kawasaki Splash Deflectors (Quattro KSD) help deflect water splashing forward from underneath the hull. Three can be found via ridges across the bottom of the bow, while a fourth splash deflector mounted at the top reduces spray during high-speed turns. Whether turning or blasting at full speed straight ahead, the Quattro KSD minimizes spray and allows greater rider concentration.

A groove running from the center to the rear of the ride plate makes it easier for riders to maintain a straight line. Sponsons extend from the hull to provide stable straight-line performance while helping retain the PWC’s narrow overall design. They also contribute to maneuverability when changing direction at high speeds.

The watercraft features a built-in, silent cleaning system to purge seawater used to cool the engine. It’s mounted on the right side cover and can easily be accessed when the hatch is opened.

A large 20.6-gallon fuel tank offers more fuel capacity than any other machine in its class. With its excellent fuel economy and large fuel tank, riders can take advantage of the Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler’s long range between fill-ups.

Power Modes

Riders have the option to choose from four power modes including Full Power Operation (FPO), Middle Power Operation (MPO), Low Power Operation (LPO) and SLO (Smart Learning Operation). When using the standard full power mode key, riders will be able to easily switch back and forth between different power modes using a “mode” button on the left handlebar, ideal for adjusting levels of power based on riding conditions, skill or preference. When FPO is selected, riders can fully experience the engine. MPO offers the same power as FPO with a milder acceleration. LPO has even less acceleration and restricts engine output. By default, the engine starts in MPO and the SLO power mode is achieved using the secondary SLO key, which is marked bright yellow so it can be easily identified.

Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM)

The Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM) offers two modes to benefit acceleration. When accelerating with the system engaged, the trim is automatically adjusted to suit the vehicle’s speed. In single mode, once set, the KLCM is only active for the first acceleration period. In repeat mode, the KLCM is active each time the rider accelerates from a slow speed.

Kawasaki Smart Steering

The Kawasaki Smart Steering system uses sensors to detect the engine speed, steering status and throttle opening angle. When the operating conditions are met, it maintains the engine speed necessary for turning and generates propulsion. Even if the throttle is fully closed, it functions when the throttle is suddenly fully closed due to high speeds and does not operate when continuously going at low speeds, such as when docking.

Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD)

Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD) is a perfect companion for the Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler, featuring reverse assist options. The system is activated when a thumb switch on the right handlebar is pushed which enables the thrust to be controlled with one hand. When the thumb switch is fully depressed, the trim up and down buttons can be used to increase or decrease the engine rpm to adjust thrust, allowing for more precise control when maneuvering the watercraft in tight spots, such as docking. When the reverse thumb switch is released, the drive mode returns to neutral, and the engine returns to idle.

TFT Instrumentation

A 7-icnh TFT display adorns the dash of the watercraft, offering multiple display modes, jog-dial control, Bluetooth connectivity and various entertainment features. Riders can toggle among three different display modes (Digital Speedometer, Analogue Tachometer, Digital Speedometer and Jet Ski Image), and the screen background can be set to black or white. Screen brightness adjusts automatically based on the available outside light and can also be adjusted manually to suit the rider’s preference. The instrument’s large screen makes it an ideal tool to use for a variety of infotainment functions including a GPS waypoint indicator, vehicle information, rear-view camera monitor and audio track display.

Screen display functions include a GPS-based speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, drive mode, boost pressure, clock, power mode, compass, trim, Bluetooth indicator, phone call indicator, mail indicator, economical riding indicator, cruise control and a selectable display that includes a digital tachometer, trip meter, total time, trip time, oil temperature, engine coolant temperature, battery voltage, intake air temperature, diagnostic code, external air temperature and external water temperature. An economical riding indicator also appears on the display to indicate ideal fuel consumption and help the rider maximize fuel efficiency.

Surrounding the screen is a variety of indicator lamps that help to provide easy-to-read information for the rider. The lamps include GPS, low fuel, engine, oil, battery, engine coolant temperature, immobilizer, master warning, trim and reverse.

Electronic Cruise Control

The rider can set the engine speed using the new electronic cruise control for comfortable cruising. The speed can be adjusted after being set with the UP/DOWN buttons that are within arm’s reach on the right side of the handlebar. After activation, the throttle is pulled in to maintain speed, which is a more relaxing position than keeping the lever at partial throttle. Releasing the throttle disengages the system.

One-Touch mph Mode

The PWC features a one-touch 5 mph mode, which is convenient in no-wake zones. Riders can maintain their speed at 5 mph with a single touch. When riding into a headwind or with a load, pushing the cruise control UP button offers three levels of increased rpm and a speed range of 5 mph to 6.2 mph. Pressing the button again or pulling the throttle lever can disengage the mode.

Highly Functional Storage

The highly functional storage system found on the Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler offers a total storage capacity of 44.5 gallons. This includes a large, fully sealed 32.8-gallon front storage area that has plenty of room for recreational equipment.

With the elimination of the reverse lever freeing up space, the new easy-access storage offers 10.6 gallons of space behind the handle. It can be accessed from either the left or the right, offering a highly convenient place to keep high-use items. Inside the easy-access storage on the right side, a 0.5-gallon waterproof compartment can be found with a USB outlet that is ideal for mobile phones and other items that must stay dry. At the rear seat, the easy-access pocket offers an additional 0.7 gallons of space for ropes, tools and other small items.

Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler

Color: Crystal White/Timberline Green

MSRP: TBA

Availability: Late 2024