Kawasaki unveils 2024 PWC models with new colorways

As Kawasaki celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Jet Ski, it returns with a familiar model range for 2024 that includes popular watercraft models such as the Jet Ski Ultra 310X, Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S and Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX models. These 2024 models are set to hit the showroom floors at Kawasaki dealers across the nation starting this fall.

Jet Ski Ultra 310X

The Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310 series boasts a liquid-cooled, supercharged, in-line 4-cylinder, 1,498cc engine and digital fuel injection. Riders can select from four power modes (full, middle, low and SLO) to suit riding conditions or their skill level. Its race-inspired hull allows the Jet Ski Ultra 310 to be handled with accuracy and precision.

2024 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310X (Photos: Kawasaki USA)

Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM) offers two modes to benefit acceleration, while Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD) allows for reverse assist options when navigating tight spots. A 7” TFT instrumentation adorns the dash of the Ultra 310 series and features Bluetooth connectivity as well as multiple display modes.

The large-capacity 32.8-gallon front storage area and 10.6-gallons of storage on both the left and right side of the unit offer plenty of space to store items, while its impressive 21.1-gallon fuel tank allows riders to cover plenty of distance without refueling. The 2024 3-passenger supercharged Jet Ski Ultra 310X comes in an Ebony / Neon Red colorway with an MSRP of $19,199.

Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S and Ultra 160 LX

The Jet Ski Ultra 160 models are powered by the acclaimed engine found in the Jet Ski STX 160 series while adding many features and equipment found on the Jet Ski Ultra 310 series. The Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line 4-cylinder, 1,498cc engine and digital fuel injection that is paired with a race-proven hull for precision and control.

2024 Jet Ski Ultra 160

It comes equipped with four power modes (full, middle, low and SLO) for riders to select from, Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM) that offers two modes, Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD), Kawasaki Smart Steering (KSS), 7” TFT instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity and multiple display modes, electronic cruise control, rearview camera, ULTRA deck, and a large capacity 21.1-gallon fuel tank. A highly functional storage system offers plenty of room with 44.5 gallons of storage.

In addition to all of the great features found on the Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S, the Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX comes equipped with a meter visor, a 3-position adjustable LXury seat, and a premium integrated audio system.

For 2024, the 3-passenger Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S comes in an Ebony / Candy Steel Furnace Orange colorway with an MSRP of $17,199. The Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX is available in an Ebony / Metallic Shadow Gold colorway with an MSRP of 18,199.

Advertisement