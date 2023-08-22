Sea-Doo, Manitou push limits with 2024 watercraft reveal

BRP Inc. continues to push the boundaries with the model year 2024 Sea-Doo and Manitou product lineups. Sea-Doo is revving up the waves with the next generation of the Spark, adding comfort and styling updates. While the new 325 hp Sea-Doo RXP-X/RXT-X and the 300 hp Sea-Doo GTR-X deliver phenomenal performance.

2024 Sea-Doo RXP-X 325 (Photos: BRP/Sea-Doo)

In the pontoon category, the Sea-Doo Switch, which took the world by storm two years ago, now offers enhanced comfort as well as upgraded technologies in the new Switch Cruise Limited. After revolutionizing the pontoon boating on-board experience last year, the Manitou lineup adds dual Rotax S150 outboard engines with Stealth Technology, including iDock joystick piloting to the Explore model.

“Our commitment to relentless innovation, continued refinement and creating industry-leading experiences has been our guiding light to deliver the most comprehensive lineup of personal watercraft and pontoons in the industry,” says James Heintz, director of global product strategy, Sea-Doo & Marine Group at BRP. “In addition to revolutionary watercraft, we also know that owners look to personalize their experience. Our accessory teams have worked hand in hand with our vehicle engineers to launch 25 new on-water accessories for our entire lineup that cater to unparalleled days on the water.”

The Evolution of Spark

The next generation 2024 Sea-Doo Spark represents the evolution of a model that transformed the industry. The new Spark is set to take the fun that can be had on a PWC to a new level with the progression of its playful and functional design.

Spark remains visually distinct, featuring smoother lines all around, easing side and rear reboarding. Redesigned front arms give the Spark a fresh look from the front. A variety of seat options ensure the Spark and Spark Trixx are a perfect option for 1, 2 or 3 riders. Safety is a huge priority for Sea-Doo, and its Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR) system is now standard across all Spark models.

Spark Trixx has a new Trixx mode that helps unlock more tricks, while the 1-up Freestyle seat and integrated footwell wedges make it easier for stand-up riding and freestyle maneuvers. The company notes that customization is a very important part of the Sea-Doo Spark experience. BRP has taken it to another level for its evolution, incorporating more LinQ lite locations than before.

Riders now have up to six possible locations to add accessories, such as action camera holders, to capture their experience.

High Performance

The supercharged 325 hp Rotax 1630 ACE, the RXP-X has 0-60 mph time below 3.4 seconds and the highest PWC horsepower to weight ratio in the industry. When riding off-shore, the RXT-X features the same 325 hp Rotax engine but is fully configured for offshore speed, stability and control.

X-Performance features found on the RXP-X and RXT-X include X-sponsons, polished impeller, extended VTS and launch control.

Performance PWCs

The launch of the new GTR-X marks the rebirth of high-performance PWCs with its supercharged Rotax 1630 300 hp ACE engine. The GTR-X is a perfect fit for adrenaline seekers and families looking for a mix of performance, versatility and price accessibility.

2024 Sea-Doo GTR-X 300 with SS Eclipse-Black

For adrenaline seekers, an extended VTS launch control and polished impeller help to achieve a 0-60 mph time of around 4 seconds. Low-rise handlebars and an exclusive Ergolock 2-piece racing seat with angled footwell wedges and the GTR hull deliver even more nimble handling.

The GTR-X features a larger fuel tank, a swim platform with LinQ compatibility and spacious seating. Extensive storage also enhances time on the water.

The Sea-Doo Switch

The Switch family of pontoon boats has made huge waves since being introduced a few years ago. At 21 feet long and powered by 230 hp, the new Switch Cruise Limited enhances the cruising experience with a host of upgraded technology and unique design elements.

2024 Sea-Switch Cruise Limited 21′

Sea-Doo Switch Cruise Limited features an upgraded 10.25” touchscreen with a premium JL audio sound system, a Garmin 7-inch GPS and depth finder. It also features a premium captain’s chair with adjustable ergonomics, additional seating, and a full swim platform. A unique exterior and interior color scheme, along with interior lighting and limited badging and trim, set the Switch Cruise Limited apart.

Manitou Pontoons

For model year 2024, the all-new Manitou Explore MAX Dual Engine models come with twice the power, thanks to twin Rotax S150 outboard engines for a whopping 300 horsepower. The Manitou Explore MAX preserves the modern styling of the Manitou pontoons launched in model year 2023.

New for model year 2024, the Manitou Explore MAX Dual Engine is offered in 24- and 26-foot lengths. The MAX Deck has been slightly elevated and increased in size for more than 6 feet of usable, unobstructed space at the stern.

The Manitou Explore MAX Dual Engine, rigged with dual Rotax S150s, offers better fuel economy, fewer emissions, reduced noise, and ease of maintenance, compared to traditional outboard engines, with the added benefit of iDock, the fully integrated joystick piloting system.

iDock comes standard on all Manitou Explore MAX Dual Rotax S150 models. The intuitive piloting system puts advanced aircraft gyroscope sensor technology at the fingertips of boaters of all experience levels, allowing them to easily maneuver their boat for easy docking even in the toughest conditions.