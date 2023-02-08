Kawasaki announces retirement of SVP

Kawasaki’s Bill Jenkins, senior vice president of Sales & Operations, has announced his intentions to retire on March 31, 2023 after a distinguished 34-year career.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Bill started his career with Kawasaki in 1988 as a District Manager in the Metro New York and New Jersey market, where he resided for 13 years. During that time, he achieved the prestigious Kawasaki President’s Counsel award nine times and was named District Manager of the Year on two occasions.

In 1995, Bill was promoted to Eastern Region Sales Director, eventually transitioning to National Sales Director for the U.S. market. In 2010, he relocated to Kawasaki’s headquarters in Southern California and accepted the role of Vice President of Sales.

“Kawasaki is a wonderful company to work for. I had amazing team members and industry’s finest dealer base,” said Jenkins. “The powersports industry provided me the motivation to do the very best I could for the last 34 years and for that I’m very thankful. Kawasaki has an industry-leading team in place to continue our strong growth and the future is extremely bright. I look forward to watching the company and our dealers prosper for years to come.”

Helping lead the brand after the recession, Bill was promoted to SVP Sales & Operations in 2012, a position he held through his retirement 2023. As a avid rider and enthusiast, Bill also served as Co-Chair on the board for the Motorcycle Industry Council.

“We are very fortunate to have someone as dedicated to Kawasaki as Bill has been for 34 years,” said Eigo Konya, president, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. “Bill’s tremendous positive attitude has provided strength for us in both good times and challenging times, and all of us at Kawasaki are extremely thankful for his positive energy. We are a family here at Kawasaki, and Bill will always be a part of the Kawasaki family.”