Kawasaki to join AIMExpo and grow dealer network

Kawasaki will return to AIMExpo, Feb. 15-17, 2023, in Las Vegas with its Dealer Development and Training team. The company will connect and strategize with potential new dealers as it begins to grow its dealer network.

“To be able to meet, face-to-face, with hundreds of dealers from across the country as we kick off the sales year is a tremendous opportunity,” said Alan J. Schapel, senior manager, Dealer Development & Training. “Dealers are often the first point of contact for our consumers — especially new riders — making them one of the most important ambassadors of our products, therefore, it is our priority to ensure that we select only the best new dealers to represent the Kawasaki brand.”

Commanding more than 250,000 square-feet of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center, AIMExpo will also feature a comprehensive education schedule focused on providing dealers with actionable content and information that they can use the moment they return to their shops.

“We are excited to have Kawasaki join us for AIMExpo 2023,” said Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion. “Kawasaki, one of the earliest members of the Motorcycle Industry Council and a long-time industry leader, has always been at the forefront of powersports trends and innovation. Their planned use of this show as a platform to connect with dealer prospects and focus on the B2B side of their business is exactly what AIMExpo is about – connecting the industry with the industry.”