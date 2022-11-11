Kawasaki announces carbon neutrality focus

Kawasaki recently presented a range of pre-production and prototype models at the 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan. President Hirshi Ito also announced Kawasaki's company-wide vision focused on Carbon Neutrality.

Earlier this year, Kawasaki announced its first electric model with the Kawasaki Elektrode electric balance bike for kids three to eight years old, which are arriving in dealerships this month. The next battery electric Z family machine was first shown as a prototype at Intermot, and Ito unveiled a Ninja style machine with the same dual battery power. Both Z and Ninja battery electric vehicles (BEV) will look to be available next year in the U.S. market.

Ito also previewed Kawasaki’s first ever Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in prototype form. The HEV motorcycle will be able to switch between its internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric power quickly and easily. The HEV machine is currently set to be available in 2024.

Kawasaki’s range of carbon neutral models also demonstrated an experimental hydrogen powered display engine based on the Supercharged Ninja H2 that uses direct injection and compressed gaseous hydrogen. The hydrogen engine has been shown as a concept Ninja H2 platform and displayed inserted into the chassis of a Teryx KRX 1000 side-by-side.

Across the next two model years of 2024 to 2025, Kawasaki plans to introduce approximately 30 internal combustion engine motorcycle models globally.

While underlining Kawasaki’s commitment to internal combustion engines and research into future fuel types, Ito unveiled a new symbol headlining the new Go with Green Power initiative. The goal of Go with Green Power is for Kawasaki to achieve carbon neutrality within a strategic timeframe.

Ito addressed that Kawasaki will continue to provide products and services that meet the needs of its customers and society by harnessing advances in current vehicle technology and new, environmentally friendly products that are carbon neutral.