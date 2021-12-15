Kentucky dealership holding disaster relief drive

The horrific tornadoes that engulfed the South and Midwest earlier this week are getting a helping hand from a trusted neighbor — the local motorcycle dealership.

Wildcat Harley-Davidson, located in London, Kentucky, is providing a disaster relief drive at the dealership. One load has already been delivered to their neighbors on the other side of the Commonwealth, with another truck leaving Thursday.

According to its Instagram post, Wildcat H-D is seeking:

“-Gently used clothing (all sizes)

-Non-perishable food (canned soup, instant oatmeal, canned meat/fish, bottled water)

-Baby items (diapers, formula, baby food, blankets)

-Toiletries (soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, etc)

-Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels)

-Blankets (new or used)

Bring your items to Wildcat, and they'll be sent to western Kentucky through the proper channels.”

Awesome gesture by a motorcycle dealership, as it always is in time of community support. Huge props.