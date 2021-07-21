Dealership group adds sixth location with acquisition

A Harley-Davidson dealership group with locations in New Hampshire and Florida has acquired another location, ramping up its footprint to six locations that sell new and used bikes.

Steve and Anne Deli of American Road Group have purchased Wildcat Harley-Davidson in London, Kentucky, from previous owner Scott Maddux.

The dealership plans to retain the strong and highly recognizable name Wildcat Harley-Davidson as well as its iconic dealership location in London.

Anne and Steve Deli are the new owners of Wildcat Harley-Davidson in London, Kentucky.

In addition to several retail merchandise stores, American Road Group’s dealership locations now include:

Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

White Mountain Harley-Davidson, North Conway, NH

Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

Orlando Harley-Davidson South, Kissimmee, FL

East Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

Orlando Harley-Davidson Historic Factory, Orlando, FL

Steve Deli, CEO of American Road Group, has a distinguished history with Harley-Davidson. He led the re-capitalization and then initial public offering of Harley in the 1980s when he was an investment banker. He is credited by Harley-Davidson in Well Made in America with being among Harley’s “saviors” and is featured at the H-D Museum in Milwaukee.

Later, Deli conceived of, founded and led what is today Harley-Davidson Financial Services. In 2000, the Deli’s purchased their first dealership.

“Wildcat Harley-Davidson is a great dealership serving Central Kentucky which we know is Harley country. We are privileged to build on the long strength of the dealership and look forward to our future in this community. It is a natural fit to our family of dealerships,” said Steve Deli.

Anne Deli, president of American Road Group, began her journey with H-D in 1990. Following a career at leading New York City advertising /branding firms, she was recruited to become the first woman vice president of Harley-Davidson, responsible for the global brand marketing efforts and global licensing program considered the largest corporate licensing program at the time. She grew up in Milwaukee, coincidentally, next door to William Harley, son of the Harley-Davidson founder.

“We are excited to be the new owners of Wildcat Harley-Davidson,” said Anne Deli. “We believe strongly in being an integral part of the local community. First and foremost, providing extraordinary customer experiences and of course, running a business which enables us to provide jobs, support charitable organizations and make us a desirable destination that Harley-Davidson customers and the entire motorcycle community seeks out to visit.”

The dealership will report to Josh Smiley, Chief Operating Officer of American Road Group. Smiley is a seasoned Harley-Davidson manager and enthusiast with an unparalleled track record of growth, customer satisfaction and employee mentoring.

In addition, American Road Group has tremendous depth and strength in its senior leadership team that it will leverage in the new business.