American Road Group (ARG) announced that it has purchased all four Ohio Motorcycle Group (OMG) dealerships. ARG now owns 13 Harley-Davidson dealerships.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Ohio market and building off of the rich history OMG has cultivated over the years in each of its communities," Anne Deli, owner of ARG said.

