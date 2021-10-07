Kubota Canada, Canadian Hockey League seek nominations for 2021 Community Hero Contest

Kubota Canada has partnered with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to launch nominations for its 2021 Community Hero contest. Now in its fourth year, the contest was created to bring attention to and commemorate Canadians who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Nominations for the 2021 Community Hero contest will be accepted through October 24th.

“In every community across Canada, there are heroes that don't make headlines. They don't get plaques or pictures with the mayor. Their job comes without glamour and their goal is not glory,” said Yannick Montagano, VP of sales, marketing, service & engineering for Kubota Canada, in a press release. “So, this year, in partnership with our friends at the CHL, we're honored to continue recognizing these heroes through our Community Hero contest.”

This year’s Community Hero contest features a new prize structure designed to make a difference in the communities themselves: A $20,000 grant will be given to the initiative of the winner's choice, in their honor.

“We're honored to partner with Kubota to do our part in celebrating the countless Canadians who work, serve and do their best for others. While they may not ask for the recognition, they deserve it, nonetheless and we're proud to recognize the efforts Canadian heroes have made,” said Dan MacKenzie, president of the CHL.

Nominations will be accepted through October 24, 2021, at www.kubota.ca/CommunityHero, and the winner will be announced in early December. In addition to the donation, Kubota will be inviting the winner and a guest to attend the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in early 2022 for an exclusive VIP experience, the company reports. The contest is open to Canadian citizens only.