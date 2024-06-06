Honda set to host a National Technician Contest

American Honda Motor Co. has announced that its Power Sports & Products Division will host a National Technician Contest, with an online qualification test followed by the National Finals in Alpharetta, Georgia. Organized to promote Honda’s Powersports technical training programs, the competition is open to all active Honda Powersports technicians, although those who advance must complete their Red-level training before the National Finals.

Top qualifiers from the online test will travel to Alpharetta for the National Finals. (Image: American Honda Motor Co.)

The 75-question, multiple-choice online qualifying test is now open. Participants will be judged on their technical knowledge, technique, procedures, precision and speed, with a total of eight top qualifiers (four from two-wheel, four from four-wheel) earning an all-expenses-paid trip to the National Finals at Honda’s Alpharetta Training Center. Set to take place in January 2025, the National Finals will see finalists face off in both on-product and off-product competitions. Two National Champions will be determined (one in each category), with prize packages worth $8,000 each. In addition, National Champions from the next three years will compete for the chance to travel to Japan for the Honda Global Technician Contest in 2027.

“Honda is proud to celebrate our dealership technicians’ extraordinary talent and professionalism. While their skills typically shine away from the public eye, behind the service-shop door, the upcoming Honda National Technician Contest is set to change that and bring them into the spotlight. This competition is a stage for their abilities and a catalyst for their professional development. Through this initiative, we aim to elevate service standards across our dealerships, enhancing customer satisfaction, loyalty and, ultimately, the profitability of our dealer partners. We are excited for this journey to begin with the online qualifiers and are looking forward to the National Finals in Alpharetta, where we will celebrate Honda’s finest powersports technicians as they showcase their mastery.” Jeremy Merzlak, American Honda director of the aftersales experience division

For more information, check out the Honda National Technician Contest website.