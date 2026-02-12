HondaLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSide-by-SideTop Stories

Honda returns the Talon 1000 sport SxS for the 2026 model year

The StaffFebruary 12, 2026

American Honda confirmed it is bringing back the Talon sport side-by-side lineup for the 2026 model year, with the R range getting upgraded 30-inch tires for enhanced performance over rough terrain.

 This year, the two “R” trim levels receive factory-equipped 30-inch tires to increase ground clearance and improve obstacle-rolling capability. (Photos: American Honda)

The 2026 Talon 1000 range will feature six purpose-built configurations across both two-seat and four-seat platforms. This year, the two R trim levels receive factory-equipped 30-inch tires to increase ground clearance and improve obstacle-rolling capability. The four X versions retain their 28-inch tires, optimized for agility and precision in tighter terrain.

“Whether you’re carving through technical trails or hitting top speeds across open terrain, the 2026 Talon lineup delivers confidence-inspiring performance and versatility,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “Made in the USA using domestic and globally made parts, these side-by-sides feature purpose-matched tire sizing and tailored trim options, and are engineered to meet the diverse needs and preferences of off-road enthusiasts.”

Talon 1000 two-seaters

Honda’s 2026 two-seat Talon 1000 side-by-sides offer configurations designed for everything from tight woods to wide-open desert terrain. The lineup comprises the agile 1000X in both standard Showa and Fox Live Valve versions, as well as the wider, longer-travel 1000R Fox Live Valve, which now comes equipped with 30-inch tires to increase ground clearance and improve obstacle-rolling capability.

  • Colors: Pearl Red; Matte Forged Bronze
  • MSRP
    • Talon 1000X: $20,599
    • Talon 1000X Fox Live Valve: $22,799
    • Talon 1000R Fox Live Valve: $23,799
  • Available: February
  • Info

Talon 1000 four-seaters

For the 2026 model year, Honda’s Talon 1000 four-seat lineup is suited for both tight, technical trails and faster terrain. The range includes the Talon 1000X-4 in standard and Fox Live Valve versions, as well as the wider Talon 1000R-4 Fox Live Valve, which also features 30-inch tires.

  • Colors: Pearl Red; Matte Forged Bronze
  • MSRP
    • Talon 1000X-4: $23,099
    • Talon 1000X-4 Fox Live Valve: $25,099
    • Talon 1000R-4 Fox Live Valve: $26,099
  • Available: February
  • Info

