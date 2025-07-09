HondaLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Honda National Technician Contest returns for its second year

The StaffJuly 9, 2025

Following the successful inaugural edition of the Honda National Technician Contest, American Honda Motor Co. recently announced that the competition will be back for a second year.

Top qualifiers from the online test will travel to Alpharetta, Georgia for the national finals. (Photo: American Honda Motor Co.)

    The contest is organized to promote Honda’s powersports technical training programs and features technicians from Honda dealerships across the country competing head-to-head. The contest includes an online qualification test to determine eight finalists — four in the two-wheel class, four in the four-wheel category — who will take part in a weeklong, in-person competition in Alpharetta, Georgia.

    The 75-question, multiple-choice online qualification test is already open to all active Honda Powersports technicians, excluding past winners. Eight finalists will earn all-expenses-paid trips to the national finals at Honda’s Alpharetta Training Center, Jan. 26-30, 2026. Technicians will compete in both on – and off-vehicle competitions. They will be judged on their technical knowledge, technique, procedures, precision, and speed. The prize packages for the two national champions will be worth $8,000.

    “The inaugural Honda National Technician Contest was a great success, so we’re happy to confirm the competition’s return for year two,” says Jeremy Merzlak, American Honda director of the aftersales experience division. “The event showcases the impressive level of technical capability and know-how offered at U.S. Honda dealerships.”

    The 2025 national champions were Joel Christensen from Southern Honda Powersports (Tennessee) in the two-wheel category and Jacob Curtis from Honda of Fairfield (Ohio) in the four-wheel division. National champions from 2025, 2026, and 2027 will compete for the chance to travel to Japan for the Honda Global Technician Contest in the fall of 2027.

