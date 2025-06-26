North Carolina dealership adds Polaris to its growing inventory

Capital Powersports, a dealership based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, recently announced that it is now an official dealer of Polaris off-road vehicles and products.

Capital Powersports of Wake Forest, North Carolina, carries products from Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, CFMOTO, and now Polaris. (Photo: Capital Powersports)

“Well, it took longer than expected, but it’s official and my whole team is super excited to announce we are now a Polaris dealer,” says Kevin Dunn, general manager of Capital Powersports. “The whole image of Polaris ties in so well with our current motto as the adventure dealer for the region.”

A new, albeit temporary, showroom space has been created for the interior housing of Polaris ATVs and its smaller UTVs at Capital, along with a huge outdoor landscaped area for the larger Polaris products.

“This is an exciting time here at Capital Powersports. The buildup has been ongoing for quite a while now, and for months we have been getting customers daily asking for the Polaris product,” says Joel Holl, sales manager. “I can’t wait to see to see what Polaris will add for all of us and our customers here at Capital Powersports”.

Capital Powersports, located just outside of Raleigh, is a multi-time winner of The Council of Excellence award, which is awarded to the top 15% of Honda Dealerships in the nation. The dealership is currently one of the top dealers in each franchised brand it represents, including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki. Last year, the dealership added CFMOTO to its suite of brands.