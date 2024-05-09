Dainese Group announces grand opening of Atlanta store

Dainese Group’s new Atlanta D-Store retail location offers an extensive range of the company’s cutting-edge motorcycle apparel, including leather suits, jackets, pants, gloves, boots, and advanced protective gear.

The Dainese Group has announced the grand opening of another flagship store, this one in Atlanta, Georgia. The official opening party will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 12-6 pm.

Visitors to the Atlanta D-Store can experience Dainese’s Custom Works program and design the racing suit of their dreams with full personalization, including colors, graphic art, logos, and more. The innovative line of AGV Helmets will also be available, including the just-launched Streetmodular, K6, Pista GP RR Limited Edition helmets along with the AX-9, and Legends Collection. As well as the full 2023 footwear collection for TCX Boots built with maximum protection and comfort on – and off-road, for all four seasons.

“Every Dainese store throughout the country is its own unique experience; the Atlanta store is a testament to that, and we’re very excited to be opening our doors in this diverse and dynamic city that is one of the more enthusiastic markets for the motorcycle industry,” says Louis Ortega, general manager of Dainese North America. “We look forward to our new location becoming a premier destination for the vibrant motorcycle community within the Atlanta area, offering opportunities for group rides, events, and fostering community connections.”

Dainese Atlanta is conveniently located at 2905 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30339, just off the 75 expressway Cumberland Mall exit. In addition to the store’s retail offerings, Dainese Atlanta says it will regularly host group rides and meetups, fostering a sense of community among local riders.

The official opening party will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 12-6 pm.