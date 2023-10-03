Angel Sánchez named CEO of Dainese Group

Dainese Group has announced the appointment of Angel Sánchez as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective November 2, 2023. Sánchez has previously held CEO and senior leadership roles at leading international groups, including Keter, ABM Italia and Conserve Italia. In addition, Cristiano Silei, CEO of Dainese since 2015, moves over to become non-executive chairman of the company.

Sánchez brings with him deep knowledge and experience with a track record of leading consumer companies through periods of accelerated growth. Prior to joining Dainese, Sánchez was CEO of Conserve Italia, one of the largest Food and Beverage cooperatives in Europe, which includes brands such as Cirio, Yoga and Valfrutta, where the businesses doubled EBITDA during his time at the helm.

Sánchez has also previously held the position of CEO of ABM Italia, a European manufacturer of cabinets, shelving and other storage products until the company was successfully sold to Keter, a manufacturer of high-quality consumer plastic products. At Keter, Sánchez was chief marketing officer before his promotion to deputy CEO and head of Europe.

Supported by majority shareholder Carlyle, the global investment firm, Dainese Group brings together the Dainese, AGV and TCX brands, as well as the recently signed license with Momo Design. Since partnering with Carlyle, Dainese has continued its trajectory of double-digit growth reaching €300 million of topline revenue in 2022 and maintaining profitability. The group is investing to support its expansion strategy, and in 2022 established a direct presence in China and opened a new production facility in Vietnam.

As CEO, Sánchez will be responsible for leading the company into its next stage of growth, including continuing the international expansion of the Group, development of its multi-channel proposition and its shift toward an increasingly Direct-To-Consumer distribution strategy.

“I am excited to join Dainese, a company and a brand I have admired for many years,” commented Angel Sánchez. “I look forward to harnessing the power of the respective brands of the Group and capturing the multiple growth opportunities that lie ahead, including continuing to expand its direct-to-consumer channels and growing its presence in high potential markets, such as China.”

“We are pleased that Angel has joined Dainese at this important moment in the Group’s history,” says Massimiliano Caraffa, managing director and partner for the Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team. “I have known Angel for years, and he brings with him a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record that make him the ideal candidate to lead Dainese as it embarks on this next phase of growth. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Cristiano for his leadership of Dainese, and I am delighted that the company will continue to benefit from his considerable industry expertise and knowledge as he takes on his new role as non-executive Chairman.”

Cristiano Silei comments: “It has been an honor to lead Dainese for the past 9 years. Dainese is a phenomenal business with significant growth potential, and I am truly excited to welcome Angel and support him as we continue to consolidate the company’s leadership positioning in R&D, innovation and technical excellence, whilst accelerating our international expansion.”

