Tucker begins distributing Dainese riding gear

Tucker Powersports, after recently announcing an exclusive distribution agreement with Dainese, has started supplying U.S. dealers with the Italian company's riding gear and TCX footwear. Initial shipments have been made to selected dealerships in the past two weeks.

Dainese riding gear and TCX footwear will be available in increasing supplies as shipments arrive at Tucker's distribution centers.

Dainese Air Frame D1 textile riding jacket features Quick Dry fabric with mesh panels to increase airflow. It features reflective inserts along with outer and inner pockets. It's designed to allow the rider to use a G1 or G2 back protector and comes with a removable windproof liner and soft inserts at the neck and wrist.

Dainese Air Frame D1 textile riding jacket

Dainese's new Drake Air textile pants provide adjustability and comfort on and off the bike. Crafted in Cordura Comfort fabric, interest in the Drake Air pants comes from its technical features, like a zipper at the bottom of the leg, the lining featuring breathable, perforated fabric, zippered air vents with VELCRO at the top of the leg and options to adjust waist fit.

Dainese Air textile pants

Dainese's Air Maze Gloves are lightweight, comfortable, sports-style gloves with ventilated mesh for airflow and maximum comfort, even on the hottest days. The reinforced synthetic palm offers excellent abrasion resistance. Innovative side stitching ensures greater comfort by minimizing seams at the fingertips, and Smart Touch Inserts allow riders to use smart phones or GPS screens without removing their gloves. Air Maze gloves are unisex with a full range of sizes.

Dainese Air Maze Gloves

Dainese's Blackjack Gloves offer high performance with a fashionable vintage look. Crafted in goatskin leather with a reinforced leather palm, the gloves feature soft inserts, adjustable cuff strap, pre-curved fingers and a perforated back. Available for men and women, these gloves are perfect for spring, summer and fall riding.

Dainese Blackjack Gloves

Dainese's TXC Blend riding boots are made of full grain leather with a T-DRY waterproof membrane and a vintage finish. They feature protective inserts at the ankle and a sturdy Groundtrax rubber outsole. The TXC boots are available in both black and brown.

Dainese TXC Blend boots

Tucker is continuing to add Dainese inventory to its warehouses for quick delivery to dealers. Riders can see their local Tucker dealer for more information on these and hundreds of other high-quality Dainese products.

Advertisement