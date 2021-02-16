Ducati, Dainese collab results in airbag Smart Jacket

Ducati is continuing its commitment to the safety of motorcyclists, which is reflected in the adoption of the best devices available on the market. In addition to the development of active safety systems on its motorcycles and the promotion of responsible riding courses, the Bologna-based company is also paying great attention to the clothing offered and, in collaboration with Dainese, now presents Ducati Smart Jacket: an innovative and revolutionary sleeveless vest which uses the well-known D-air airbag technology of Dainese in a version with graphics made specifically for Ducati.

Ducati Smart Jacket guarantees a high level of safety compared to the applicable standards, thanks to the research and technology used in the racing leathers of MotoGP riders. The result is a versatile vest, suitable for every motorcyclist and for all types of road use, available in both men's and women's versions and which can be worn over or under any motorcycle jacket, without requiring any type of connection with the motorcycle.

The operation of the vest is regulated by the electronic control unit which analyses the data 1,000 times per second. In cases of intended engagement, the electronic control unit detects autonomously dangerous situations such as sliding, high-siding of a rider, rear-end collision, impact with another object or stopped-vehicle impact, and activates the rider's protection system.

Thanks to the vest structure with internal micro-filaments patented by Dainese, the airbag bag inflates in a uniform and controlled way along the entire surface, creating a shield that wraps around the body and guarantees the protection of the declared protective areas. The bag offers protection equal to that of seven level 1 back protectors, without having any rigid protector inside.

Ducati Smart Jacket is an extremely light and practical garment, which, once you get off the bike, can be easily folded and stored in a side bag or backpack. It has a 26-hour battery life and, when discharged, can be conveniently recharged via any USB socket. In addition, another technological innovation introduced by Dainese allows the protective bag on the chest to be folded, to occupy a smaller area and thus allow the passage of air through the fabric of the vest.

Ducati Smart Jacket can be purchased, together with the entire 2021 Ducati Apparel collection, in dealers around the world. Before using the device it is necessary to register it and activate the system. The procedure can be completed at the dealer where the garment is purchased, or online at the following address: www.ducati.com/ww/en/smartjacket.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com