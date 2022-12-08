Tucker to distribute Dainese riding gear

Tucker Powersports and Dainese have signed an exclusive agreement and Tucker will now distribute the renowned motorcycle product line to its network of powersports dealers in the U.S. The multi-year agreement includes leather and textile riding gear, boots, shoes and Dainese's line of protective armor and airbag D-Air jackets and vests. Dainese products will be available through Tucker later this year.

Founded by Lino Dainese in Molvena, Italy in 1972, the Dainese company is a leader in the development of protective apparel for active sports. The current motorcycle product line includes D-Air airbag jackets and vests, a product made famous by MotoGP riders Valentino Rossi and Joan Mir, and includes numerous styles of leather and textile suits, jackets, pants and gloves, boots and shoes. The agreement also includes the distribution of Dainese's TCX-branded road, off-road and urban footwear.

Cristiano Silei and Marc McAllister both express their excitement for the agreement between Tucker and Dainese.

"We're thrilled to add Dainese to our roster of great partner companies," said Marc McAllister, president and CEO, Tucker. "Our dealer network will make Dainese products easily available to riders looking for high-quality riding and protective gear."

“I’m excited about signing this agreement with Tucker Powersports, a new milestone in our journey of expansion and consolidation in North America,” said Cristiano Silei, CEO, Dainese Group. “The U.S. market has always played a crucial role for our Group and I’m sure that choosing a distributor with such a widespread, structured sales network will allow us to achieve increasingly ambitious goals.”

Founded by Lino Dainese in Molvena, Italy in 1972, the Dainese company is a leader in the development of protective apparel for active sports.

“The range of products that this partnership brings to Tucker is outstanding,” said Jamie Kempinski, director of business development, Tucker. “Dainese’s reputation for quality and their eye for style has all of us excited about adding their full motorcycle product line to our portfolio.”