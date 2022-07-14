Dainese announces partnership with Momodesign

Dainese has announced its partnership with the Italian Momodesign brand, which will offer Dainese’s advanced expertise, technologies and materials blended with Momodesign’s distinctive, contemporary, and metropolitan style. The agreement involves creating a new range of apparel, footwear, helmets and accessories dedicated to urban mobility and the outdoors.

The partnership between Dainese and Momodesign springs from a desire to address contemporary urban individuals who bring high intensity to their life in the city, and who need the freedom to get around by motorbike, bicycle, and the micro-mobility vehicles of the future. These are savvy, demanding consumers, searching for a casual look that’s right for every urban and outdoor context, with technology and functionality built-in for taking on every situation confidently and in style. ​

“Dainese and Momodesign share a common goal to spread Italian design and quality worldwide, offering support among the challenges of modern urban mobility,” said Cristiano Silei, CEO of Dainese. “I welcome the partnership with this prestigious brand with great enthusiasm, and I’m sure that our brands, united by shared values, will enhance the range that we offer our customers still further.”

“Innovation and style have always underpinned Momodesign’s strategy,” said Paolo Cattaneo, Managing Director of Momodesign. “We are proud to be able to collaborate with Dainese, a leading global company that will be able to add even more value to our identity with the development of the brand at an international level. I have always had a clear vision for our brand and its unique DNA. Now, this collaboration will mean that Momodesign can express its full potential. It’s a vision that translates into an idea of the future, where urban mobility will be increasingly important and young people the major players. At such a particular time in history, when urban mobility represents an opportunity for development and consumer expectations are evolving at an unrelenting pace, collaboration with Dainese is fundamental. They can boast of a culture of innovation, experimentation, and safety. We’ll put 100 percent of our effort into this project, through the skills of our team and the expertise of the Style Center. Dainese and Momodesign – two companies with deep roots in Italy that share an unmatched cultural approach.” ​

​The Momodesign brand licensing agreement on the part of Dainese will result in new collections of apparel, footwear, helmets and accessories dedicated to urban and outdoor use. The products, designed by the Momodesign style center and engineered and manufactured by Dainese, will be available at Dainese stores worldwide, online and in selected sales outlets.