Americade 2024 to kick off May 29

Americade, the largest U.S. motorcycle event to welcome all brands of motorcycles and types of riding, will return to Lake George, New York, from May 29 to June 1. The Opening Celebration, sponsored by our sister publication, Rider, will kick off the four-day event on May 28 with live music, prizes and entertainment. Rider invites attendees to visit its Bring It Bike Show and consider entering their bikes. The show is sponsored by Rider and American Rider and is open daily from Wednesday to Saturday.

Winners of the 2023 Bring It Bike Show at the Best of Show judging event on Saturday night. Photo courtesy of Matt Gustafson, Rider

Rider shares:

Like the rally, Bring It welcomes all types of interesting bikes, and categories include American Bagger, American Cruiser, European, Japanese, Adventure and Anything Goes. Daily winners will be invited to the Best of Show judging on Saturday, where the winner will receive $1,000.

If you want to get some seat time on new motorcycles, Americade is hosting the most demo rides in the rally’s 41-year history. There will be 17 manufacturers providing demo rides Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Aprilia, Beta, BMW, Can-Am, CFMOTO, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Moto Morini, Piaggio, Rewaco Trikes, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha. There will also be displays by Buell, GasGas, and Stark Future.

The Americade Expo offers more than 300,000 square feet of vendors selling motorcycle gear and accessories. Browse the expo to see, touch, and buy thousands of motorcycle items in one place.

Views of Lake George and riding in the Adirondacks are highlights of the Americade rally.

There will be plenty more going on throughout the event to keep attendees busy. Events to check out include the Pro Rodeo and BBQ, boat cruises and firework cruises on Lake George, comedy shows featuring Alonzo Bodden, the big Friday Night Spectacular party, Americade block parties, MotoMotion stunt shows, the Ladies Coffee & Motorcycle Club, Ameri-lympics Riding Games, and the Ride For Kids Ride.

Daily guided and unguided rides will take riders into the surrounding scenic areas. New rides include the Queens Loop around Lake George, the Skyline Ride along a mountain ridge, the Reservoir Ramble of winding waterfront roads, the NY & VT Covered Bridges Ride with at least seven covered bridges, and the Scenic Riding & Fine Dining Ride along the shores of Lake George and Lake Champlain. There will also be the Americade Adventure Rides, which will take ADV riders deep into the Adirondacks.

Early registration is now available at the Americade website. Multiday passes start at $105, or riders can choose to register at the event.