Americade Bring It Motorcycle Show winners announced

To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the “World’s Largest Touring Rally,” Rider and American Rider magazines co-hosted the inaugural Bring It Motorcycle Show from June 1-3.

Hugh Smith won the Japanese category on Day 3. The Marine Corps veteran won a special award during the Industry Meet & Mingle on Saturday night at Americade 40 in Lake George, New York. (Photos: Rider Magazine)

Awards were given in five categories: American Bagger, American Cruiser, Japanese, European, and Old School (pre-1990). Additionally, judges handed out a daily $250 prize for Editors’ Choice. All daily winners were invited to a grand finale to determine the Best of Show on Saturday evening.

More than 60,000 people attended Americade 40. The Bring It Motorcycle Show was held on Beach Road near Canada Street, so it got a lot of foot traffic.

The culmination of our event was an Industry Meet & Mingle celebration at the beautifully restored 19th-century Carriage House at Fort William Henry Resort that overlooks Lake George. The Best of Show winner was selected by vote and received $1,000 cash plus prizes from the show sponsors.

Of the 18 daily winners, 14 were on hand for the Best of Show judging when attendees of the Industry Meet & Mingle cast their ballots.

Keith Youngblood’s 1969 Triumph TR6R hardtail bobber earned the grand prize.

After nearly 100 votes were tabulated, it was the purity and simplicity of Keith Youngblood’s 1969 Triumph TR6R hardtail bobber that earned the grand prize.

“It’s a highlight of my life,” Youngblood exclaimed. “I never expected to win!”

Check out the full story on Rider's website, and be ready to "Bring It" next year.

