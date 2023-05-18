Americade organizes ‘Bring It Motorcycle Show’ co-hosted by Rider Magazine

Americade is a weeklong motorcycle festival that brings together more than 75,000 riders each year to the scenic Lake George area in New York. This year the event will run from May 30 through June 4 and there there will be a new event riders won’t want to miss - The Bring It Motorcycle Show, co-hosted by Rider and its sibling publication, American Rider.

Americade’s goal is to highlight the best of motorcycling and ensure that the public’s perception of motorcycling is a positive one. It features the most factory demos of any event in the U.S., stunt shows, comedy shows and plenty of riding opportunities in the beautiful region.

A V-8 trike at Americade 2021.

Attendees this year are invited to compete for prizes during the new Bring It Motorcycle Show, which will run June 1-3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Categories include American Bagger, American Cruiser, Japanese, European, and Old School (for pre-1990 bikes), and there will be an Editors’ Choice selection each day. All daily winners will be invited to the Industry Meet & Mingle on Saturday evening when the Best of Show winner will receive cash and prizes.

"Each year Americade draws tens of thousands of people to Lake George to experience some of the best riding in the Northeast," says Kurt Eisinger, Powersports Business/EPG eastern sales manager. "This year, as we celebrate a 40 year partnership with Americade and they celebrate their 40th anniversary, Rider and American Rider have teamed up to put on three epic days of custom motorcycle shows. We are going to cap off the week by awarding the "Best of Americade" award and more than $1000 in cash and prizes to one lucky winner."

The Bring It Motorcycle Show will have a prime location between stunt shows and food trucks, making it the perfect spot to admire interesting bikes and take a lunch break in between other activities.

For more information, visit the Americade website.

A trio of customized Can-Am Spyders and a Honda Gold Wing at Americade 2021.