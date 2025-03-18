AMA kicks off 2025 National Gypsy Tour
The 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour kicked off with Daytona Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 28-March 9, with a full slate of unique events for motorcyclists across the country to follow.
“The 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour schedule is jam-packed with incredible events and rallies for motorcyclists of all backgrounds,” comments AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess. “We look forward to working with our partners to make this year’s Gypsy Tours the best ones yet.
With 10 total events aimed at bringing like-minded riders together, the AMA National Gypsy Tour is one of the longest-running motorcycle series in the country. At each event, members can collect official AMA National Gypsy Tour pins to show they attended.
AMA National Gypsy Tour events:
- Daytona Bike Week — Feb. 28-March 9, Daytona Beach, Fla.
- Midwest Women Riders “Get Your Groove On” — May 1-3, Crystal Lake, Ill.
- Americade — May 27-31, Lake George, N.Y.
- Laconia Motorcycle Week — June 14-22, Laconia, N.H.
- AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days — July 25-27, Lexington, Ohio
- Four Corners Motorcycle Rally — Aug. 28-31, Durango, Colo.
- Biketoberfest — Oct. 16-19, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Rides 4 Fun events:
- April 25-27, Breaks, Va.
- May 16-18, Buckhorn, Ky.
- Aug. 15-17, Pipestream, W.V.
- Sept. 12-14, Pineville, Ky.
- Oct. 3-5, Helen, Ga.