AMA kicks off 2025 National Gypsy Tour

The 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour kicked off with Daytona Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 28-March 9, with a full slate of unique events for motorcyclists across the country to follow.

The first AMA-sanctioned Gypsy Tour events took place in 1917, with 212 separate events held across the country on June 20-21. (Photo: Harley-Davidson Museum/Facebook)

“The 2025 AMA National Gypsy Tour schedule is jam-packed with incredible events and rallies for motorcyclists of all backgrounds,” comments AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess. “We look forward to working with our partners to make this year’s Gypsy Tours the best ones yet.

Today, the National Gypsy Tour is a celebration of the freedom and camaraderie of motorcycling. (Photo Credit: Americade)

With 10 total events aimed at bringing like-minded riders together, the AMA National Gypsy Tour is one of the longest-running motorcycle series in the country. At each event, members can collect official AMA National Gypsy Tour pins to show they attended.

AMA National Gypsy Tour events:

Daytona Bike Week — Feb. 28-March 9, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Midwest Women Riders “Get Your Groove On” — May 1-3, Crystal Lake, Ill.

Americade — May 27-31, Lake George, N.Y.

Laconia Motorcycle Week — June 14-22, Laconia, N.H.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days — July 25-27, Lexington, Ohio

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally — Aug. 28-31, Durango, Colo.

Biketoberfest — Oct. 16-19, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Rides 4 Fun events: