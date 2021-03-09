Daytona Bike Week begins, expects 300k attendance: report

Daytona Beach Bike Week 2021 began on March 5 for motorcycle enthusiasts despite the ongoing pandemic, and with it is expected to bring more than 300,000 attendees and generate $75 million for Daytona Beach, according to the city's Chamber of Commerce and ABC news.

With ideal weather yet again, the Daytona Beach News-Journal offers a photo spread of the event daily as it happens.

In previous years the event has had crowds estimated to be nearly 500,000 total throughout the week, but officials have been pleased with the turnout this year as COVID-19 vaccines also begin to rollout.

Is your area going forward with plans of large-scale events this spring and summer? If so, let us know in the comments below!