AIMExpo adds education sessions, more OEM exhibits to the 2026 slate

AIMExpo continues to add to its 2026 lineup, as the annual tradeshow will welcome dealership consulting and training organization Garage Composites to deliver an education session across all three show days, January 7-9, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Additionally, Beta Motorcycles has also recently announced that it will be attending AIMExpo 2026, showcasing its complete model lineup with the hope of attracting new industry partners.

Powersports dealership consulting and training organization Garage Composites will once again hold education sessions at AIMExpo 2026, in Anaheim, California. (Photo: AIMExpo)

Garage Composites will be front and center at the Dealer Evolution stage and will feature four sessions, including an interactive roundtable of industry experts who will explore how to drive profitability and what separates top-performing dealerships from the national average.

“We’re always looking for ways to help dealers move forward, says Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion for the Motorcycle Industry Council. “Dealers will walk away with real tools and strategies they can put to work right away.”

The four sessions from Garage Composites will include:

Do you have a mindset for change? In this session, CEO Tony Gonzalez will tackle how to adapt and thrive in an era of evolving inventory, technology, and consumer expectations.

In this session, CEO Tony Gonzalez will tackle how to adapt and thrive in an era of evolving inventory, technology, and consumer expectations. Keeping and motivating your team: Manager of training, Jordon Schoolmeester, will share proven approaches for inspiring, engaging, and retaining staff.

Manager of training, Jordon Schoolmeester, will share proven approaches for inspiring, engaging, and retaining staff. Profitability on purpose: In this session, director of dealer development Jolene Krizan will detail how to align every department — sales, service, F&I, and parts — around clear goals and benchmarks.

In this session, director of dealer development Jolene Krizan will detail how to align every department — sales, service, F&I, and parts — around clear goals and benchmarks. Interactive Roundtable: Dealers can join an exclusive roundtable with the full Garage Composites executive team.

Beta Motorcycles adds exhibit

Outside of industry education, dealers will also have the opportunity to connect with OEMs, including Beta Motorcycles, which announced its return to AIMExpo 2026. Beta says its main goal for attending the tradeshow is to actively expand its footprint and grow the company’s dealer network across the U.S.

“AIMExpo is the place where the entire industry gathers, making it an incredibly important event for us,” says Bryan Wunsch, Beta’s marketing manager. “It is important for us to showcase our high-end motorcycles to the industry at our show and continue the momentum the brand has experienced in the last five years.”

Beta says it continues to be driven by a focus on race-proven performance, reliability, and a “rideability” design approach. A complete lineup of Beta models will be on display, including enduro, dual-sport, motocross, mini adventure, and trials models.

If you’re a prospective dealer, a current partner, or a vendor, Beta says to stop by booth 1975 to discuss opportunities and how dealers can be part of the expansion.