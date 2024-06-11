For the second year, Rider and American Rider magazines co-hosted the Bring It Bike Show for the annual Americade rally. With thousands of cool motorcycles at Americade, the editors invited attendees to Bring It!

Best of Show: Leonard Motor Works Starrettania created by Hunter Leonard (center). The award, including $1,000 cash, was presented by Americade Executive Director Christian Dutcher (left) and Rider Magazine Editor-in-Chief Greg Drevenstedt (right).

Warm, sunny days with a cool breeze off Lake George made the 2024 Americade rally one of the best yet. The Bring It Bike Show was held at the corner of Canada Street and Beach Road, and the event drew steady crowds.

The 2024 Bring It Bike Show was sponsored by Americade, Spectro Performance Oils, SMK Helmets, Monimoto, Wild Ass, and The Lighthouse Grill. For three days, May 30 to June 1, the editors gave daily awards in several categories and a daily $200 cash prize for Editors’ Choice. All daily winners were eligible for the Best of Show award, which included $1,000 in cash plus several prizes.

Dan Verkleir and Harley the Dog, with their 1981 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing Terraplane Sidecar, were the winners of the Adventure category on Day 2.

The bike that won Best of Show was truly a showstopper. It was a motorcycle built from the ground up by a talented 25-year-old mechanical engineer named Hunter Leonard, who lives in Crown Point, New York, an hour north of Lake George.

The Leonard Motor Works Starrettania is one-of-a-kind. Named after a small town in Pennsylvania (with a slightly different spelling), the Starrettania is a vintage-style electric motorcycle that Leonard started designing as a college project. It took about three years from the original concept to the final version entered in the Bring It Bike Show.

Although its styling is inspired by a 1930s-era motorcycle, the Leonard Motor Works Starrettania was designed using the latest CAD software. Some of its parts—fenders, headlight nacelle, tank, and instrument panel—were built using a 3D printer. Leonard fabricated the frame and many other components, and only a handful of off-the-shelf parts were used.

Modern meets classic on the Leonard Motor Works Starrettania, a vintage-style electric motorcycle with 3D-printed components. If you’re wondering what that gear on the front wheel does, it runs the speedometer. The electric motor is in the rear wheel hub.

The Starrettania is powered by four lithium batteries from a Nissan Leaf. Its electric motor is built into the rear wheel’s hub, which allows for efficient packaging of the drivetrain. Leonard says the bike has a range of about 100 miles and a top speed in excess of 92 mph.

Hunter Leonard entered the Starrettania all three days of the Bring It Bike Show, and it drew a steady stream of crowds, questions, double takes, and photos. It won the Editors’ Choice award on Thursday, and at the end of the show on Saturday, it was the unanimous winner for Best of Show. We know we’ll be seeing much more from the creative, energetic, and enthusiastic Hunter Leonard, and we’ll follow up with a profile of him and the Starrettania in the near future.

At the 2024 Americade Bring It Bike Show, there was a little bit of everything, from a tiny motorcycle powered by a weedeater motor to the massive orange-and-black Gold Wing trike with a custom trailer.

We thank our show entries, sponsors, and all Americade staff and volunteers for making our second Bring It Bike Show a success. We’ll be back next year, so Bring It!

Bring It Bike Show Day 1 Winners

American Bagger (Day 1): a highly customized 2010 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic with a stunning paint scheme inspired by 19th-century Buffalo Soldiers, owned by Douglas Alexander.

Adventure (Day 1): 2012 Honda Gold Wing with matching Tote “floating” trailer, owned by Barry and Lisa Woodcock.

Anything Goes (Day 1): 1967 Harley-Davidson Sprint Electric, owned by Tom Fisher. Tom used to race the gas-powered Sprint in the AHRMA 350GP class, then converted it to an electric bike with a 3kW (15 hp) motor.

