2025 Motorcycle and Powersport Shows locked in

Moto Canada has announced that Canada’s premier powersports event, the Motorcycle and Powersport Show, will return to B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec in January and February 2025.

The 2025 Motorcycle and Powersport Shows will once again go from west to east in January and February:

• Vancouver: January 17-19 at the Abbotsford Tradex

• Calgary: January 31-February 2 at BMO Centre at Stampede Park

• Toronto: February 14-16 at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place

• Montreal: February 28-March 2 at Palais de Congrès

“After an incredible run of shows in 2024, we can’t wait to get back on the road in 2025,” says Landon French, president and CEO of Moto Canada. “We made great strides last year, and we’re so excited to show our crowds their favorite rides along with some exciting new attractions.”

Along with showcasing the latest motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, and side-by-sides on the market, the Motorcycle and Powersport Shows will promote the groups, clubs, and organizations that make riding in Canada what it is, celebrate women who ride, promote safety, spotlight innovation in the industry, showcase adventure riding, highlight the industry’s economic impact, and so much more.

Showgoers can look forward to the return of She Rides Night, the ExPLR zone, and riding academies for adults and kids. Stay tuned later this year for what new and expanded features will be hitting the show floor for all ages.

Moto Canada is Canada’s leading industry association, representing the interests of the world’s top powersports brands. Its members represent over 90% of the powersports industry in Canada, generating $19 billion in economic activity and over 100,000 Canadian jobs.