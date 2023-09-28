Moto Canada launches as advocate for powersports riders and manufacturers

Moto Canada recently launched during a special event to celebrate the united association for motorcycle, powersport and off-road fanatics. The association was born out of a merger of the Motorcycle and Moped Industry Council (MMIC), the Canadian Off Highway Vehicle Distributors Council (COHV) and Power Sport Services (PSS).

Powersport enthusiasts who enjoy a ride on two, three or four wheels, the thrill of off-road adventure or urban travels, and the companies that make them, now have Moto Canada as an advocate for a new era in Canadian powersports.

Click on the video to watch highlights from the Moto Canada launch event:

“We are launching Moto Canada today as a reset and rebrand for the voice of manufacturers and riders of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and scooters,” said Landon French, president and chief executive officer of Moto Canada. “We will be the primary stakeholder for governments of all levels regarding rules and regulations for powersport vehicles. We will represent the best brands in the world and welcome emerging brands in Canada. And when riders are looking for information to learn about safety, routes, licenses or equipment, we’ll be there for them with answers.”

The MMIC, representing the interests of on-road vehicle manufacturers, distributors and consumers, and COHV, representing the same interests for off-road vehicles, have been working together in various ways since the early 1970s.

With the industry riding the cusp of significant change, such as Canada’s commitment to reduce emissions, demographic growth and the desire to increase membership, the time is right for a formal merger.

“The future we anticipate managing requires a strong voice to help everybody in the industry — stakeholders, manufacturers, dealers, and riders — figure out how to contribute and thrive in this changing ecosystem,” French said. “As the world works to de-carbonize the way we live and move, our vehicles will evolve to reflect that change. Canada’s powersport manufacturers are embracing this evolution to push the edges of innovation. To introduce new products and new methods of propulsion to complement their current line-up of vehicles.”

A key part of the new organization is Moto Canada Connect, its new in-house marketing and media company that will develop new digital channels for powersport content while delivering the five Motorcycle and Powersport Shows in Canada in early 2024. As Canada’s premier powersports events, the shows in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are wholly owned and supported by the world’s best powersport brands and major manufacturers — including Arctic Cat, Argo, Aprilia, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Can-AM, Ducati, GasGas, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycles, Kawasaki, KTM, MV Agusta, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Polaris, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha.

