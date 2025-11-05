DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Stories

NPA joins LSVDA as founding platinum partner to support dealer growth

The StaffNovember 5, 2025

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has joined the Low Speed Vehicle Dealer Association (LSVDA) as a founding platinum partner. The partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to supporting dealer success, promoting safety, and expanding the national market for low-speed, golf car, personal transportation, and commercial cargo vehicles.

With over 35 years of experience and 10 locations nationwide, NPA remains a leading force in wholesale remarketing for the powersports and low-speed vehicle industries. (Photos: National Powersport Auctions)

With over 35 years of experience and 10 locations nationwide, NPA remains a leading force in wholesale remarketing for the powersports and low-speed vehicle industries. The company provides dealers, OEMs, and financial institutions with auction, remarketing, and business solutions designed to maximize profitability and streamline operations.

“We’re excited to partner with LSVDA and help shape the future of the low-speed vehicle industry,” says Tony Altieri, vice president of business development at NPA. “As the market continues to expand, we’re committed to providing dealers with the tools, access, and opportunities they need to thrive.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome NPA as a founding platinum sponsor,” adds Mike Alexander, executive director of LSVDA. “Their leadership in remarketing and deep dealer relationships strengthen our shared mission of building a safer, more profitable, and well-connected dealer community nationwide.”

As part of the new partnership, NPA is offering all LSVDA members a free one-year NPA membership, including up to $300 in buyer fee credits on their first purchase.

As part of the new partnership, NPA is offering all LSVDA members a free one-year NPA membership, including up to $300 in buyer fee credits on their first purchase. The offer is valid through July 31, 2026. More information is available at npauctions.com/cp/npa-promotions.

The collaboration builds on LSVDA’s goal to deliver measurable value to its members through access to trusted wholesale resources, education, and advocacy that support long-term dealer growth and industry safety.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffNovember 5, 2025

Related Articles

Boost team moral

How dealers can boost team morale during tough quarters

October 28, 2025
EICMA returns to Milan

EICMA returns to Milan with new tagline: ‘That’s Amore’

October 23, 2025

Search engines are becoming answer engines

October 23, 2025
Pied Piper pontoon boat study

Sun Tracker leads pontoon brands in sales call effectiveness, according to study

October 22, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.