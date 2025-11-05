National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has joined the Low Speed Vehicle Dealer Association (LSVDA) as a founding platinum partner. The partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to supporting dealer success, promoting safety, and expanding the national market for low-speed, golf car, personal transportation, and commercial cargo vehicles.

With over 35 years of experience and 10 locations nationwide, NPA remains a leading force in wholesale remarketing for the powersports and low-speed vehicle industries. (Photos: National Powersport Auctions)

The company provides dealers, OEMs, and financial institutions with auction, remarketing, and business solutions designed to maximize profitability and streamline operations.

“We’re excited to partner with LSVDA and help shape the future of the low-speed vehicle industry,” says Tony Altieri, vice president of business development at NPA. “As the market continues to expand, we’re committed to providing dealers with the tools, access, and opportunities they need to thrive.” “We’re thrilled to welcome NPA as a founding platinum sponsor,” adds Mike Alexander, executive director of LSVDA. “Their leadership in remarketing and deep dealer relationships strengthen our shared mission of building a safer, more profitable, and well-connected dealer community nationwide.”

As part of the new partnership, NPA is offering all LSVDA members a free one-year NPA membership, including up to $300 in buyer fee credits on their first purchase.

The offer is valid through July 31, 2026. More information is available at npauctions.com/cp/npa-promotions.

The collaboration builds on LSVDA’s goal to deliver measurable value to its members through access to trusted wholesale resources, education, and advocacy that support long-term dealer growth and industry safety.