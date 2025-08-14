Report finds Canada has 142,000 kilometers of powersport trails

A new national study reveals that Canada’s off-road trail network is among the largest in the world, encompassing over 142,000 kilometers (88,485 miles) of powersport trails for ATVs, side-by-sides, motocross, and adventure motorcycles.

Released jointly by Moto Canada and the Canadian Quad Council (CQC), the report outlines the economic and recreational impact of this coast-to-coast-to-coast network, excluding snowmobile trails.

By the Numbers

142,400 km – total powersport trail length

– total powersport trail length $10.3 billion – annual economic impact

– annual economic impact $4.2 billion – tourism spending

– tourism spending 663,300 – registered trail users in 2025

– registered trail users in 2025 1.2 million – off-road vehicles in Canada

– off-road vehicles in Canada 184,000 – volunteer hours annually

Moto Canada President and CEO Landon French called the network “one of the largest off-road trail networks in the world” and credited volunteers and clubs for maintaining it with limited resources.

CQC President Peter Mellish said the trails are “a national treasure” and urged the Canadian government to invest in a national trail strategy to protect long-term access.

The report also identified top threats to trail access, including land loss, lack of funding, regulations, and environmental activism. Recommendations for support include better stakeholder cooperation, more advocacy, partnerships with First Nations, infrastructure funding, and training for trail organizations.

For U.S. dealers, the scale of Canada’s network highlights the country’s robust off-road culture and the substantial tourism potential for cross-border riders.

The full report is available at MotoCanada.com.