Power Hour: Moto Canada discusses impact of tariffs on powesports

The StaffFebruary 26, 2025

Powersports Business Editor Brendan Baker sits down with Landon French, president of Moto Canada, to discuss the impact proposed tariffs on Canada may have on the powersports industry in both the U.S. and Canada. There is a lot at stake and French wants to ensure everyone is aware of the situation.

