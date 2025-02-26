Powersports Business Editor Brendan Baker sits down with Landon French, president of Moto Canada, to discuss the impact proposed tariffs on Canada may have on the powersports industry in both the U.S. and Canada. There is a lot at stake and French wants to ensure everyone is aware of the situation.

